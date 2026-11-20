In Cars, International News, Xpeng / by Gerard Lye / 20 November 2026 4:41 pm

The Xpeng G9L has been launched in Thailand just a few months after its initial debut in China in August this year. Sitting at the top of the range as the brand’s flagship SUV offering in the kingdom, the G9L is offered in a sole Ultra AWD variant that comes fully imported (CBU) from China and is priced at 2.399 million baht (about RM290k).

For the money, customers in Thailand are getting an electric vehicle (EV) that is sized comparably to the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Kia EV9, Volvo EX90 and Zeekr 8X. The listed dimensions are a length of 5,120 mm, width of 1,999 mm, height of 1,788 mm and a wheelbase of 3,100 mm. Ground clearance is 176 mm and the turning radius is slightly more than a Honda City at 5.5 metres, which is possible thanks to a standard rear-wheel steering system.

The electric powertrain features a nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) battery with a gross capacity of 110 kWh for a WLTP-rated range of 553 km (648 km NEDC). This powers a pair of electric motors – one for each axle – that provides a total system output of 585 PS (577 hp or 430 kW) and 695 Nm of torque. Performance-wise, the 2.76-tonne SUV will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 200 km/h.

Thanks to its 800-volt electrical architecture, the G9L supports DC fast charging at up to 540 kW to get the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in just 11.7 minutes. There’s also AC charging that peaks at 22 kW as well as a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system dispensing six kW. The SUV also comes with dual-chamber air suspension and Xpeng’s Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive damping system that are paired with front double wishbones, a rear H-arm multi-link setup and 21-inch alloys (265/45R21 tyres).

The G9L is a premium three-row SUV and is equipped accordingly, with powered seats being standard across all rows. The ones in the first row come with heating, ventilation and massage functions, with the front passenger also having the option to put his or her seat in a zero-gravity mode.

Meanwhile, the second has two captain chairs with the same functions as those as the front, minus the zero-gravity function. For comfort or privacy purposes, there are powered side window sunshades and manually-operated sunshades for the quarter windows. As for the third row, it’s a 50:50 split-folding bench that has a heating function, and this completes the 2-2-2 layout.

Those in the second row will have plenty of amenities to fiddle with, including a ceiling-mounted entertainment display measuring 21.4 inches, a rear centre console touchscreen and a refrigerator. Other niceties are a 256-colour ambient lighting system, dual 50-watt wireless chargers, a 23-speaker XOpera sound system and three-zone climate control.

For the driver, there’s an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster sat alongside a 17.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen and an augmented reality-enabled head-up display. Said infotainment system features a voice assistant, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and downloadable apps.

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The feature list continues with a rear-view camera monitor located where a traditional mirror would be, matrix LED headlamps with adaptive driving beam, digital light processing (DLP) pixel headlamps, active grille shutters, panoramic glass roof with power sunshade, soft-close and automatic power doors, power-retractable illuminated side steps, a powered tailgate and a frunk.

No compromises in the safety department either, with 10 airbags fitted as standard, including one between the front passengers and an additional one for the zero-gravity seat cushion. Similarly, Xpeng’s XPilot ADAS suite includes a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane centring, adaptive turning cruise, active lane change, speed assist, traffic sign recognition, automated parking (with remote function), AEB, cross traffic alert, blind spot view, lane departure warning and lane keep assist.

The G9L is available with four exterior colours and two interior themes. Mirror Grey and Diamond Black come with a Tangerine interior, while Waving Green gets a Meteorite Black cabin. Arctic White is the only hue that is offered with a choice of interior colours.

It was previously reported that a “large Xpeng SUV’ would be coming to Malaysia, and the G9L could very well be the model in question given local sightings of the SUV on our roads. Are you hoping this one comes our way?

GALLERY: Xpeng G9L