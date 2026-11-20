In Cars, Local News, Zeekr / by Gerard Lye / 20 November 2026 2:09 pm

Zeekr Malaysia has reiterated its commitment to have at least 30 Zeekr Power charging stations by 2028. According to the company’s head of product, Loh Yan Teng, these will include chargers capable of dispensing up to 600 kW, which ties in nicely with the updated 009 set to be launched here very soon.

Said electric MPV will switch to an 800-volt electrical architecture (it originally launched here with a 400-volt system) to enable DC fast charging up to 560 kW. The 7X also uses an 800-volt system and can handle a DC input of up to 450 kW.

The ultra-fast DC stations will be rolled out in phases in partnership with DC Handal and JomCharge, with the initial focus being on major highways, including at PLUS toll plazas in Sungkai, Perak and Bukit Gambir, Johor. Phase two will centre around major cities, while future phases will see deployments in East Malaysia.

Loh noted that the fastest Zeekr Power station currently in operation is located at X Park Sunway Serene that supports up to 480 kW. He added that the first 600-kW station will be launched at Johor Premium Outlets, which can be increased to 640 kW if necessary. Other operational Zeekr Power stations (there are seven of them currently) are mainly found in shopping malls or hotels and deliver either up to 120 kW or 240 kW.

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