In Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 November 2026 9:29 am

MForce Bike Holdings has launched the 2027 Cyclone RT 450 for Malaysia, with the new 398 cc twin-cylinder maxi-scooter priced at RM27,988, excluding insurance. The RT 450 was introduced during the company’s dealer appreciation event in Chongqing, China, bringing a new engine configuration and an extensive equipment list to the Malaysian scooter market.

Power comes from a 398 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC parallel-twin engine paired with an automatic CVT transmission and belt final drive. The RT 450 gets 42 hp at 8,100 rpm and 44.2 Nm of torque at 5,600 rpm.

Equipment includes a TFT instrument display, NFC smart key, wireless phone charging and an automatic solar charging system. The electrically operated side mirrors can also be folded, while the integrated LED indicators improve visibility.

Braking is handled by hydraulic disc brakes front and rear, with dual-channel ABS and traction control coming as standard equipment. An Emergency Stop Signal system is also fitted. that flashes the brake lights rapidly during emergency stops.

Suspension consists of telescopic forks up front and twin rear shock absorbers with remote gas reservoirs. The RT 450 rides on a 15-inch front wheel with a 120/70 tyre and a 14-inch rear wheel with a 140/70 tyre, with seat height set at 780 mm, while kerb weight is listed at 210 kg.

Comfort features include heated seats and handlebar grips, along with an electrically adjustable windscreen. Blind Spot Detection (BSD) is also included to alert riders to vehicles in areas that may not be visible in the mirrors.

Practicality is addressed by underseat storage claimed to accommodate two helmets, complemented by two additional front storage compartments. A front and rear dashcam system is fitted as standard, while fuel tank capacity is 18 litres.