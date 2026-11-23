In Bikes, International Bike News, Royal Enfield / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 November 2026 12:49 pm

Royal Enfield unveiled the new Continental GT 750 at EICMA 2026 in Milan, introducing a larger-capacity café racer powered by a 743 cc parallel-twin engine. The new model replaces the Continental GT 650’s 648 cc engine with a larger version of Royal Enfield’s air- and oil-cooled twin.

Power and torque figures have yet to be confirmed, although the related Himalayan 750 produces 55 hp and 63 Nm. The Continental GT 750 will be offered in faired and unfaired versions. The faired model gets a small front fairing and lower handlebars, while the standard version retains the traditional café racer silhouette.

Three colour schemes were displayed – Red Line, TT Blue and Master Clean. The Red Line and Master Clean use wire-spoke wheels with tubed tyres, while the TT Blue gets cast-alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

Both versions ride on 18-inch wheels, with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers offering preload adjustment. Braking is upgraded with twin front discs, replacing the single-disc setup on the GT 650.

Instrumentation combines traditional twin-pod styling with a small TFT display. Other equipment includes a single-piece seat and removable pillion cowl. Royal Enfield has yet to announce the Continental GT 750’s full specifications, pricing or market launch date, although an India-market introduction is expected in 2027.

In Malaysia, the current Continental GT 650 is priced from RM35,600, providing a reference pricing point for the larger model. Local pricing and availability for the GT 750 have yet to be confirmed.