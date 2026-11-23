In Bikes, Local Bike News, ZXMoto / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 November 2026 3:44 pm

The ZXMoto 450 Rally is expected to arrive in Malaysia in the second quarter of 2027, with a targeted price of below RM30,000. However, the version destined for the Malaysian market will be of road-legal specification rather than the rally-focused machine previously displayed here.

According to MForce Bike Holdings CEO Asri Ahmad, the company is targeting a sub-RM30,000 price for the lightweight adventure motorcycle, which was first previewed locally last September and attracted considerable interest from Malaysian riders. The Malaysian-specification model will differ from the competition-oriented version shown previously, with equipment such as the Scott’s steering damper, carbon-fibre front tower and rubber side-panel inserts may not be included.

A presentation by ZXMoto also revealed differences in performance and weight between the two versions. The road-going model produces approximately 10 hp and 7 Nm less, while weighing 17 kg more, bringing its overall weight to 148 kg.

The fundamental mechanical package is expected to remain largely unchanged, including a 450 cc single-cylinder, DOHC engine paired with a six-speed transmission. Fuel is carried in a three-part tank arrangement, with two sections at the front and another at the rear, offering a combined capacity of 32 litres.

Suspension consists of fully adjustable Kayaba front forks and a rear monoshock with linkage. The wheel combination comprises a 21-inch front rim wrapped in a 90/90 tyre and an 18-inch rear rim with a 140/80 tyre.

Braking is handled by Taisko components, with a twin-piston caliper at the front and a single-piston unit at the rear. Other equipment includes quick-release clips for the main body panels, a carbon-fibre engine bash plate and a projector-type headlamp.

These features give the 450 Rally a distinctly rally-inspired appearance, even in its road-legal configuration. If the Q2 2027 arrival schedule holds, Malaysia could be one of the first markets to receive the ZXMoto 450 Rally, as the motorcycle has yet to go on sale in any market with more details, including final Malaysian specifications and pricing, expected closer to its introduction.