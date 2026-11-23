In BYD, Cars, International News, Land Rover / by Mick Chan / 23 November 2026 4:31 pm

In the latest development of the JLR-BYD intellectual property infringement case, a Dutch district court in the Hague has issued an injunction last Friday barring the sale of the BYD Ti7 in the European Union, Reuters has reported.

The case arose as JLR contended that the BYD, with the Ti7 that has been shown in the United Kingdom, has infringed upon the copyright of JLR for the Defender.

Following a seizure of BYD documents from the Chinese manufacturer’s European offices in August, lawyers representing BYD argued successfully that the seizure went too far, and the court agreed that the files seized were not required in determining whether or not the BYD Ti7 is a copy of the Land Rover Defender. JLR was then ordered to destroy the seized files, however the copyright infringement case remained open.

“In these summary proceedings, the preliminary relief judge rules that ​the Ti7 infringes the EU design of Jaguar Land Rover. The characteristic ⁠and distinctive elements of the design are reflected in the BYD Ti7,” the preliminary relief judge had ruled, South China Morning Post reported.

Following the latest ruling by the Dutch district court barring the sale of the Ti7 in the European Union, BYD has pledged to fight the sales ban, according to the SCMP report.

“BYD strongly disagrees with the judgment and will appeal it. The BYD Ti7 is the result of BYD’s own independent design work and infringes none of JLR’s rights. We will pursue every legal avenue to demonstrate that this decision is incorrect,” BYD was quoted as having stated.

The ban will take effect one week after the ruling on Friday, which noted that BYD currently has no concrete plans to place the Ti7 on the market in the EU”. However, the court has no jurisdiction over BYD’s activities in the United Kingdom, the judge said.