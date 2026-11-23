In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 23 November 2026 5:31 pm

The public accounts committee‘s (PAC) recent call for the government to look into awarding vehicle concessions to different companies based on separate vehicle categories and move away from a single-supplier monopoly has plenty of merit, especially when things fall short. While that particular discussion centres around Spanco, another case involving the supply of ambulances highlights the problems that can happen with reliance on a single solutions provider.

Last week, the health ministry said it was in the process of securing ambulances from new suppliers following the failure of an appointed company to deliver all the units it was supposed to in a supply contract, the New Straits Times reported.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, health minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry was supposed to receive 590 new ambulances by the end of 2024 under a contract awarded in 2022.

However, the supplier managed to deliver only 115 units before the contract expired in November 2024. Following the failure to meet the supply requirements, the ministry decided not to renew the contract. “Otherwise, we will be rewarding failures after failures,” he said.

He said the ministry had since realigned its existing allocation and secured additional funding for a new ambulance contract, and was expected to receive 1,389 new ambulances to address shortages at healthcare facilities nationwide. This is made up of 989 ambulances, for which the appointment of suppliers would be finalised next month, with another 400 units that were approved under the 2027 Budget.

Dzulkefly said all 989 ambulances in the initial batch are set to be delivered in stages, adding that the new contract would be divided among six suppliers instead of being awarded to a single company. “We are against the idea of one winner takes all. That is the old era. We really want to have shared prosperity. We don’t want to put all eggs in one basket,” he stated.

He said this in response to questions posed by Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (PN-Putrajaya), who asked about the status of the previous procurement and why a new allocation for 400 ambulances had been made despite the earlier order remaining unfulfilled. He had also asked Dzulkefly who had awarded the earlier contract.

“Don’t ask me which contract, who gave it, which minister gave it. That is all water under the bridge. I don’t want to politicise health and I don’t want to weaponise health. This is my principle,” Dzulkefly replied.