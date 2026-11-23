In Ford, International News, Technology / by Jonathan James Tan / 23 November 2026 3:37 pm

Ford has started producing LFP battery cells at its BlueOval Battery Park Michigan facility in Marshall. The US$3 billion (RM12.4 billion) factory is owned and operated by Ford, but uses technology licensed from CATL.

The first batch has been shipped to the Louisville plant in Kentucky for use in prototypes of the Fathom EV pick-up truck, which is planned for launch next year. Ford also plans to begin battery pack production at the Michigan facility in 2027, before the Fathom launches.

The carmaker said in a release that the cells use a prismatic design and contain no nickel nor cobalt – helping cut production costs versus nickel-based battery chemistries – and that the “assembly lines can deliver 40 cells every minute, making it among the fastest LFP prismatic battery assembly lines outside of China.”

Reuters quoted Ford advanced development projects VP Alan Clarke as saying that working with CATL was the fastest way to build affordable EVs in the US. “CATL ⁠being the biggest in the world, it means that they’re the best supplier to get us that technology and help us learn ⁠how ​to produce LFP cells,” he said.

Reuters reported in September that US transportation secretary Sean Duffy urged Ford CEO Jim Farley in a letter to sever ties with Chinese firms including CATL, Geely and BYD, and that China committee chair John Moolenaar said: “Ford should work with our nation’s allies, not our adversaries.”

Ford replied in a statement that Duffy’s letter was a “wrongheaded attempt to capture ​headlines”, adding that “while others continue to import Chinese batteries, Ford is investing to build batteries ​here in America” and that “Ford owns the plant, controls the operation and employs the workforce.”