In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Mick Chan / 23 November 2026 2:14 pm

The GWM Ora 5 Hi2 HEV was launched in Malaysia last week, adding a locally assembled (CKD) hybrid crossover model to the company’s product line-up in Malaysia.

What if sportier exterior styling is desired from the Ora 5? GWM Malaysia displayed a bodykitted example of the Ora 5 at the sidelines of the model’s launch at the GWM Gateway 2026 event, showing what a sportier version of the crossover would look like.

This example has received carbon-fibre bodywork embellishments, including a front bumper lip, wheel arch extensions, side skirts, tailgate-mounted spoiler, rear bumper lip, and wheels finished in black with orange highlights to match the vehicle’s exterior colour scheme.

Wheels and tyres on this dressed-up example of the Ora 5 are of dimensions identical to those of the factory-standard car, measuring 18 inches in diameter and shod in 225/60R18 tyres.

At present, this GWM Ora 5 bodykit is not for sale, according to GWM Malaysia, and this example has been put together in order for the company to gauge public interest in an accessorised GWM Ora 5.

In Malaysia, the GWM Ora 5 has been launched in a sole Hi2 HEV variant, which packs a hybrid petrol-electric powertrain. A 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine makes 150 PS from 5,500 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm from 1,800 rpm to 4,000 rpm.

This is paired with a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) that is mated with a 190 PS/236 Nm P3 electric drive motor, which in turn draws from a 1.09 kWh battery. The hybrid powertrain makes a combined 223 PS and 476 Nm, propelling the Ora 5 HEV from 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 4.4 litres per 100 km, or 22.7 km per litre.

In addition to a suite of advanced driving assistance features, the Ora 5 also gets transparent chassis view, four rear parking sensors, stability control, traction control, ABS, EBD, roll movement intervention and door open warning, along with six airbags; more on the Ora 5 HEV in Malaysia, here.

In Malaysia, the GWM Ora 5 Hi2 HEV is sold with a six-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty, a six-year, unlimited mileage engine and transmission warranty, an eight-year, 180,000 km warranty on the high-voltage battery, and free labour for the first five scheduled services, plus free five years’ vehicle telematics service.