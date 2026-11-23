In International News, Safety / by Anthony Lim / 23 November 2026 11:25 am

And it continues to go on, long after the company in its original form has gone. Yet another recall has been issued for Takata airbags, this time by Toyota and Honda, to the tune of 1.6 million vehicles. The recall involves 810,592 older ​Honda vehicles in the United States and 790,000 Toyota vehicles worldwide, including 314,000 in the United States. As with previous recalls, this one is being made over a potential risk that the airbag inflators could rupture. Reuters reports.

However, unlike the millions of vehicles recalled previously, the vehicles in the current recalls have airbag inflators that contain a moisture-absorbing material. Both automakers say ​there have been no injuries or crashes tied to the vehicles being recalled, and there have ‌been no airbag ‌inflator ruptures, but the exercise to replace the airbag inflators in ​vehicles covered in the recall is being made as a precautionary measure.

This comes after analysis and inflator degradation simulation models ⁠conducted by independent testing groups allowed the automakers to act ahead of potential risks, said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The agency said that both Honda and Toyota saw early evidence of degradation risk in certain of ⁠their vehicles and are ​currently conducting proactive recalls of vehicles as a result of that. The regulator added that other carmakers were continuing to analyse and test their airbag inflators to assess potential safety concerns.

Models in the Toyota recall include the 2002-2010 Lexus SC430, 2011 IS250, 2017 GX460, 2003-2008 Toyota Corolla, 2005-2006 Tundra, 2005-2007 Sequoia and 2016-2017 4Runner. Toyota said that in these vehicles, degraded propellant could cause the inflator to rupture if the airbag deploys and cause serious injuries.

The Honda recall for the United States covers 2013 Honda Accord, 2012-2013 Honda ‌Civic, 2012-2013 Honda CR-V, 2013 Acura ILX and 2013 Acura RDX vehicles models that were originally sold or registered in 14 states or territories known for high temperature, humidity and large temperature fluctuations, in this case Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), Guam and American Samoa.

Honda said long-term monitoring and analysis revealed potential propellant degradation in certain inflators within specific geographic regions. Toyota did not specify in which American states the recall applies but said it expects the replacement inflators will be ready by early 2027. No details were mentioned of models covered by the global portion of the Toyota recall, but if you’re in Malaysia, you can check the status of your vehicle via the Toyota Special Service Campaign portal.

Over the past decade, more than two dozen major automakers have recalled more than 100 million vehicles fitted with Takata airbag inflators worldwide, ​including ​about 67 million vehicles in the United States, after defective inflators were found to be capable of rupturing during airbag deployment, sending sharp metal fragments into vehicle cabins.