In Cars, Hyundai, International News / by Gerard Lye / 23 November 2026 2:49 pm

At the ongoing Gaikindo Auto Week in Jakarta, Hyundai Motors Indonesia (HMI) officially opened pre-booking for the new Hyundai Neira, a three-row electric SUV that was previously previewed as a prototype at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in August this year.

On-the-road pricing ranges between 388 million and 448 million rupiah (about RM88k and RM101k) for the first 1,000 customers as part of a special introductory programme, with three variants – Essential, Style and Prime – made available.

The Neira is closely related to the Kia Carens Clavis EV, which was introduced as Kia’s first made-in-India electric vehicle (EV) back in July last year. In fact, both cars look nearly identical inside and out, with the Hyundai sporting a black louvred front grille and different rocker panels to set it apart.

Hyundai has not finalised powertrain details but the Neira is expected to mirror its Kia sibling with 42- and 51.4-kWh battery options that are respectively paired with front electric motors rated at 135 PS (133 hp or 99 kW) and 171 PS (169 hp or 126 kW). The Carens Clavis EV supports DC fast charging at up to 100 kW (10-80% in 39 minutes) as well as 11-kW AC charging (10-100% in either four hours or four hours and 45 minutes).

As for confirmed equipment, the Neira will be available with a blind-spot view monitor, 12.3-inch instrument cluster display, Bose sounds system, front parking distance warning and Bluelink telematics. Hyundai also touts a high ground clearance of 200 mm (a key metric in Indonesia) as well as easy access to the third row.

HMI labels the Neira as the brand’s first made-in-Indonesia seven-seat electric SUV with a high localisation rate of 80%. The company will even provide a resale value guarantee of 70%, making it the only automotive brand in the country to do so – the Stargazer and Creta are also part of this programme.