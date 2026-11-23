In Cars, Global Car Launches, iCaur / by Harvinder Sidhu / 23 November 2026 10:44 am

Chery’s iCar brand, sold as iCaur in Malaysia, has launched the V25 in China. The range-extended SUV is a longer version of the V23 and is the third model in the brand’s V series. It is positioned between the V23 and the bigger V27.

The V25 was revealed in July and is offered in four variants, two with rear-wheel drive and two with all-wheel drive. Guide prices run from 129,800 to 159,800 yuan (RM80k to RM99k). For a limited time, iCar is taking 10,000 yuan off each variant, which brings the starting price down to 119,800 yuan (RM74k).

V25 Pro RWD: 129,800 yuan (RM80k), limited-time price 119,800 yuan (RM74k)

V25 Max RWD: 139,800 yuan (RM86k), limited-time price 129,800 yuan (RM80k)

V25 Max+ AWD: 149,800 yuan (RM92k), limited-time price 139,800 yuan (RM86k)

V25 Ultra AWD: 159,800 yuan (RM99k), limited-time price 149,800 yuan (RM92k)

The guide prices are 10,000 to 16,000 yuan lower than the pre-sale prices iCar announced on October 19, which ranged from 139,800 to 175,800 yuan. The Ultra’s guide price is also 10,000 yuan below the V27’s, which started at 169,800 yuan (RM105k) when that model went on sale in China in March.

Buyers who order and take delivery by December 31 get a free upgrade to a 15-speaker Pioneer sound system and a lifetime warranty on the car and its battery, motors and power electronics. AWD buyers also get 21-inch wheels and a suede headliner.

The V25’s starting price is almost the same as that of the BAIC Xingtan 5X, another boxy SUV launched in China this month from 129,900 yuan.

Powertrain

Every V25 is a range-extended EV (REEV), which means only the electric motors drive the wheels. A 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine making 156 PS (115 kW) runs a generator to charge the battery. iCar quotes a thermal efficiency of 45.79% for the engine.

The Pro and Max have a single rear motor with 252 PS (185 kW) and 300 Nm, good for 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. The Max+ and Ultra add a 279 PS (205 kW) front motor for a combined 455 PS (335 kW) and 505 Nm. They get from 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds.

All four use a 33.67 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. On China’s CLTC cycle, it gives an electric range of 210 km with RWD and 200 km with AWD. Total range with the engine running is 1,240 km and 1,210 km respectively. The V25’s MIIT filing in July listed an electric range of 145 or 150 km on the WLTC cycle.

The battery charges at up to 2.5C. A DC top-up from 30 to 80% takes 15 minutes.

The AWD versions also get iCar’s DTCS traction system, intelligent motion control (IMC) and a set of off-road drive modes.

Dimensions

The V25 is 4,636 mm long, 1,920 mm wide and 1,855 mm tall, and its wheelbase is 2,820 mm. That’s 416 mm longer than the V23, and 85 mm of that is in the wheelbase. The length includes a 22.7 litre storage box mounted on the side-opening tailgate.

Ground clearance is 197 mm. The approach, breakover and departure angles are 30, 17 and 28 degrees, and the V25 can wade through 600 mm of water.

The roof takes a static load of 200 kg, and the body has 48 accessory mounting points in 19 locations. Colours are Pearl White, Black, Silver, Green and Matte Grey. Matte Grey costs 3,000 yuan extra and is only offered on the AWD versions.

Interior

The dashboard follows the V23’s. There’s a 15.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay, Huawei HiCar and CarLink, and the centre console keeps physical buttons and knobs. The instrument display can show off-road data such as roll and pitch angles, tyre pressures and altitude.

The longer body makes room for a proper three-seat rear bench, which reclines in two stages and is heated and ventilated. The front seats can be had with heating, ventilation and a 14-point massage function, and their backrests fold flat to turn the cabin into a bed.

The boot holds 378 litres, or close to 1,000 litres with the rear seats folded. iCar counts 41 storage spaces around the cabin.

The Ultra comes with iCar’s Super Falcon 700+ driver assistance. It uses 27 sensors, including a roof-mounted lidar, and a Horizon Robotics Journey 6P chip rated at 560 TOPS. The system can follow navigation routes on highways and in cities, and it can also park the car.

Malaysia

iCaur showed a right-hand-drive V25 in August and will launch it in Australia in early 2027, as the brand’s first model there. That version carries a full-size spare wheel on the tailgate in place of the storage box. In October, iCaur said the global V25 will also be sold as a full EV, which China doesn’t get.

A right-hand-drive V25 was spotted testing in Malaysia in August, and four were registered with JPJ in September. iCaur Malaysia has yet to confirm the V25 for our market. It currently sells the 03 and the V23, which is now assembled locally and priced at RM133k, and it has confirmed the larger V27 for Malaysia.

GALLERY: iCar V25 China launch

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GALLERY: iCaur V25, static display in Wuhu, China

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GALLERY: iCaur V25, official images