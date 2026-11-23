In Advertorial, Zeekr / by Harvinder Sidhu / 23 November 2026 4:32 pm

Zeekr Carro has shared new photos of Zeekr Service Centre Sri Damansara, so you can see where your car goes before you book its next service. The centre opened in August at No. 31, Persiaran Industri, Bandar Sri Damansara, and it’s the first dedicated Zeekr service facility from authorised dealer Carro.

It looks after the Zeekr X, Zeekr 7X and Zeekr 009, from scheduled servicing to body and paint repairs. To book an appointment, WhatsApp 011-2103 0999.

Inside the centre

Through the glass doors under the orange Service Center sign is a bright reception area where a Zeekr is on display. Signs point the way to the customer lounge and rest rooms.

While your car is being worked on, you can wait in the lounge, which has a sofa, armchairs and a TV. There’s also a pantry with a water dispenser, a food warmer, bottled water and snacks.

What the centre covers

Periodic maintenance: scheduled servicing, software diagnostics and preventive maintenance.

scheduled servicing, software diagnostics and preventive maintenance. Repairs: Carro says the workshop is equipped for all the maintenance and repair needs of Zeekr EVs.

Carro says the workshop is equipped for all the maintenance and repair needs of Zeekr EVs. Body and paint: repairs and refinishing done to factory standards and technical guidelines.

repairs and refinishing done to factory standards and technical guidelines. Technical and warranty support: alongside the dealer warranty, plus insurance and financing.

The new photos show the workshop’s service bays and a technician checking a car with a laptop.

When your Zeekr is due

Zeekr Malaysia’s service schedule goes by mileage or time, whichever comes first:

Zeekr X and Zeekr 009: every 20,000 km or one year.

every 20,000 km or one year. Zeekr 7X: every 40,000 km or two years.

Zeekr’s listed price for the 20,000 km service is RM393 for the Zeekr X and RM512 for the 009, including SST. The 7X’s first service, at 40,000 km, is listed from RM1,510.20. You’ll find the prices for every variant and service in our earlier guide.

Zeekr says that skipping scheduled services, using non-genuine parts or fluids, or servicing outside an authorised Zeekr centre may void your warranty.

Book your service

Send the centre a WhatsApp message to book your appointment. It’s open six days a week, and closed on Sundays and public holidays.

💬 WhatsApp 011-2103 0999

🕒 9am – 5.30pm, Mondays to Saturdays

📍 Zeekr Service Centre Sri Damansara, No. 31, Persiaran Industri, Bandar Sri Damansara, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

In Penang, you can book a service at Zeekr House Juru Autocity through the same number.

If you’re shopping for a new Zeekr, you can request a personalised quotation here, and the Zeekr Carro team will get in touch via WhatsApp.

GALLERY: Zeekr Service Centre Sri Damansara

