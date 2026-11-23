In Cars, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / 23 November 2026 10:15 am

JMEV, which could be coming to Malaysia, has shuttered its Singapore showroom after just over a year of opening (since July 2025), according to the island nation’s Straits Times. Land transport authority (LTA) data shows that only 28 Elight sedans (also known as the Yi) have been sold there since launch, with the latest one registered in June 2026.

The Civic-sized sedan’s retail price was S$208,777 (RM666k), COE included, based on the last publicly-available price list in May. The distributor, Valor Auto, was incorporated on July 2, 2024, and the last post on JMEV Singapore’s Facebook page was during Chinese New Year in early 2026.

ST visited the Telok Kurau Road showroom on November 18 and found it empty, with most windows boarded up. Its Singapore website was not accessible, and a call to the official phone number on November 19 was answered by someone who said she did not have ties to the dealership. The brand’s marketing manager, when contacted, said she was no longer with the company, but did not give further details.

JMEV at Singapore’s Car Expo 2025

We first reported on JMEV in December 2025, when the Yi/Elight was spotted in Malaysia. We then discovered the jmev.my website in June 2026, which showed ‘EVEasy powered by JMEV’, ‘Coming Soon’ and an outline of the Yi’s front end, but nothing else. According to paultan.org Car Sales Data, one (1) unit was registered in Malaysia in April 2026 as an ‘EVEasy Elight’.

JMEV was established in 2015 by Jiangling Motors Corporation Group (JMCG), which sells the Vigus Pro pick-up truck in Malaysia. Renault actually took a 50% stake in JMEV in July 2019 for RMB1 billion (RM597 million) but sold all its shares back to JMCG in 2023 amidst slow sales. Meanwhile, EVEasy is a JMEV sub-brand that was introduced at the 2018 Guangzhou Auto Show. Its first model was the little EV3 hatchback (née E300).

ST reports that JMEV is the second Chinese EV brand to leave Singapore in recent times after Neta, which closed shop in early-April 2025 – less than three months after opening day. Ironically, the Yi/Elight spotted in Malaysia wore GoAuto (Malaysia’s Neta distributor) plates. GoAuto is set to handle BAIC’s Arcfox here soon.

JMEV’s Malaysian website, Yi/Elight spyshots and official images