In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 23 November 2026 11:18 am

Deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said the goods and services tax (GST) should be brought back because it is fairer and more focused than the current sales and services tax (SST), reports The Star.

“I am very much in agreement that GST must be brought back. This is not about saying SST is bad, but that GST is fairer and more focused,” he said, adding that over 170 countries had implemented GST while Malaysia remained among those that did not.

Last month, second finance minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the government will continue with the SST and currently had no consideration for the GST. He pointed out that the SST would be improved to reduce the impact of cascading taxes and simplify compliance, with the goal of making it more progressive and targeted.

Before this, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also finance minister, said in June last year that there were no plans to reintroduce the GST because the income threshold of many Malaysians was still too low – the finance ministry reiterated this in August the same year.

The prime minister acknowledged that while GST is an efficient and transparent tax system, it would be inappropriate to implement it now given that lower‑income groups, especially those earning around RM2,000 a month, are not yet in a position to bear the burden.