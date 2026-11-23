In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 November 2026 11:12 am

Marc Marquez has secured his eighth premier-class world championship, and 10th Grand Prix world title overall, after finishing eighth at the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao, with one round remaining in the 2026 MotoGP season. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider entered Round 21 with a sufficient points advantage to secure the championship, despite Aprilia Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi winning Sunday’s race.

The result marks another remarkable comeback for the 33-year-old Spaniard, who had been 102 points behind Bezzecchi after Round 7. Marquez’s latest championship adds another chapter to a career that has included multiple surgeries, serious injuries and questions over whether he could return to his previous competitive level.

Having recovered to win the 2025 championship, he has now successfully defended his crown to establish himself among the greatest riders in motorcycle racing history. There is also a distinction behind the numbers attached to Marquez’s latest achievement.

He is now an eight-time premier-class world champion, counting his titles in the 500 cc/MotoGP category, but a 10-time Grand Prix world champion when his 125 cc and Moto2 titles are included. His earlier championships came in the 125 cc class in 2010 and Moto2 in 2012, followed by premier-class titles in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2025 and 2026.

The eight-title premier-class tally places Marquez alongside MotoGP Hall of Famer Giacomo Agostini, who won eight 500 cc world championships. However, Agostini remains ahead in the overall Grand Prix championship count, with 15 world titles across the 350 cc and 500 cc classes.

Sunday’s race in Portugal was won by Bezzecchi, who completed a dominant weekend after also winning Saturday’s Sprint. The Italian claimed his seventh Grand Prix victory of the season, finishing ahead of Aprilia teammate Jorge Martin, while Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse Racing completed an all-Aprilia podium.

The result also moved Bezzecchi to within two points of Martin in the championship standings, setting up a close battle for second overall at the season finale in Valencia. Aprilia also moved ahead of Ducati in the Constructors’ Championship.

Marquez, meanwhile, had no reason to take unnecessary risks. After initially taking the holeshot, he was gradually shuffled down the order as the Aprilia riders took control at the front. Fabio Di Giannantonio and Ai Ogura passed the Spaniard, dropping him to eighth.

Brad Binder subsequently moved ahead of Marquez on Lap 19, relegating the Ducati rider to ninth. That was still sufficient to secure the championship, although Luca Marini remained within striking distance.

For the title to be decided in Valencia, Marquez would have needed to finish outside the required points position while Martin won the race. With Martin unable to catch Bezzecchi, the championship was effectively settled before the final lap.

Marquez eventually crossed the line eighth, behind Binder and ahead of Marini, to secure his 10th Grand Prix world championship and eighth in the premier class. Di Giannantonio finished fourth, followed by Ogura, Fermin Aldeguer, Binder, Marquez and Marini. Diogo Moreira crashed on the final lap, while Iker Lecuona, standing in for the injured Francesco Bagnaia at Ducati Lenovo Team, finished 10th.

The 2026 championship is another extraordinary achievement for Marquez, whose career has been defined as much by his ability to overcome adversity as by his speed. After years of injury setbacks and uncertainty, the Spaniard has once again reached the top of MotoGP.