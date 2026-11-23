In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / 23 November 2026 11:12 am

Efforts towards encouraging the use of public transport must be supported by adequate capacity to accommodate growing passenger demand, said Universiti Teknologi Mara Malaysian Institute of Transport (Mitrans) head of postgraduate studies Abdul Khabir Rahmat, reported New Straits Times.

Policies such as affordable travel passes, parking restrictions and congestion charges could encourage greater adoption of public transport use, however expansion of public transport capacity must come first, he said.

“We should not wait until passengers experience severe overcrowding before investing in additional capacity. Capacity development should precede, rather than follow, major modal shift initiatives. Otherwise, we risk transferring congestion from our roads to our railway platforms,” Khabir said.

Congestion reflected a growing imbalance between passenger demand and effective operational capacity, he said, referring to Rapid Rail’s reported load factor of 109% in April as an indication of growing pressure on the rail system.

Overcrowding was not caused solely by insufficient trains, but also by fleet availability, service frequency, station capacity and operational reliability, Khabir said. “When a railway operates close to its capacity, even a relatively minor technical disruption can have a significant cascading effect across the network,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mitrans director Mohd Fathi Abu Yaziz said that recurring congestion was primarily caused by operational constraints rather than the rail line reaching its maximum design capacity.

Weekday ridership has increased to nearly 290,000 passengers, or almost twice the figure in 2020, which has placed increasing pressure on the rail line’s ageing fleet.

“The recurring peak-hour congestion on the Kelana Jaya LRT Line reflects an acute operational availability bottleneck rather than the physical corridor having exhausted its ultimate engineering design limit,” Fathi said.

The Kelana Jaya LRT Line operated 74 train sets across three generations, and first-generation units in the fleet contributed to an increase of approximately 30% in technical incidents, he said. Of these, two-thirds of the incidents were linked to emergency braking systems, while critical spare parts could take up eight to 12 months to arrive, Fathi said.

When fewer trains are available, service intervals increase, thus causing overcrowding at busy stations such as Jelatek, KLCC, Masjid Jamek and Pasar Seni, he added.

Recurring disruptions and overcrowding could discourage commuters from continuing to use public transport, Fathi said. “From a behavioural perspective, modal shift is fragile; commuters who leave their cars behind prioritise predictability and comfort,” he said.

The rail network could accommodate additional off-peak passengers, but immediate improvements to reliability is required to sustain higher peak-hour demand, Fathi said.