In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 November 2026 9:23 am

Penang JPJ has seized 98 modified motorcycles worth an estimated RM500,000 following an enforcement operation targeting extreme modifications, with 1,006 motorcycles facing action since January 2026. Penang JPJ director Zulkifly Ismail said 3,874 motorcycles were inspected between January 1 and November 19, resulting in 1,269 notices and RM218,100 in compounds.

Offences included undersized ‘tayar sotong’ tyres, modified exhausts with removed silencers, extended swing arms and alterations to braking and engine systems. JPJ warned that undersized tyres could compromise grip and stability, while improperly modified swing arms could affect rear brake installation and operation.

The operation also uncovered 314 cases of riding without a valid licence, 214 expired licences and 110 underage riders. Other offences included 74 non-compliant registration plates, 36 non-standard tyres, 28 modified exhausts, 27 altered swing arms and 26 braking system modifications.

Four cases of chassis number tampering were also detected. Zulkifly said some owners were spending tens of thousands of ringgit on modifications, potentially exceeding the value of their motorcycles.

He stressed that motorcycle modifications were not prohibited, provided the machines continued to comply with technical requirements and were safe for road use. JPJ said enforcement would continue, targeting illegal racing, speed testing, dangerous riding and excessively noisy exhausts.