In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 23 November 2026 1:52 pm

Having suspended the use of its automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system in August and cancelling more than 27,000 compound fines issued through it, the Penang state government says it has no immediate plans to resume using the system for parking enforcement.

State local government and town and country planning committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said that while the system may be used in the future, the state has no intention to use it for enforcement purposes, as the Malay Mail reports.

“There are many uses to the ANPR, not only for enforcement uses so if we were to start using it again, it would most probably be for data collection,” he said, clearing up an issue that had come about recently, in which a recent social media post by a Chinese vernacular newspaper stated that parking enforcement using ANPR would resume.

H’ng said this came about after he was asked during the state legislative assembly early this month on whether both councils would relaunch the system, to which he had replied yes. “That was misunderstood as that we will be using the system for enforcement, which is not true,” he explained.

He added that there was no set date for when both Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) will resume using the system. “We will definitely announce to the public if we resume using the system, even if it’s for parking management and data collection,” he said.

He stated that the system can be used to help councils monitor parking bay use and manage parking facilities more effectively. “The roadside scans could help MBPP, MBSP and the state government measure compliance with parking rules and identify areas where roadside parking is common. Penang has very narrow streets and many vehicles, so this system will be helpful to capture data,” he said.

H’ng said that the data could help the authorities decide which areas needed attention and what kind of development would be suitable there, adding that the data can also be analysed using artificial intelligence to assess whether a multi-storey car park was suitable and how many floors and parking bays it should have.

He pointed out that ANPR was already widely used, citing the Penang International Airport car park and the JustGo toll payment system as examples, so it could be used for automated entry and exit at council car parks, but reiterated the state’s stand on informing the public first. “If we use ANPR again, we will engage with the public and make an announcement,” he said, adding that this would apply even if a council installed it at one of its own car parks.

He said the state is now reviewing how ANPR can be used with both councils and the vendor, taking into account conditions on the ground and the interests of motorists. “We want to make sure that the way it is implemented is suitable, clear and takes into account the actual conditions on the ground and the interests of parking users,” he said.