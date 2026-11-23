In Local News / by Danny Tan / 23 November 2026 2:42 pm

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PLUS users heading north towards Klang Valley, take note. There will be nightly lane closures and a contraflow between Nilai and Bandar Ainsdale in Negeri Sembilan, northbound, from November 24-26, and from November 30 to December 3.

The exact location of the lane closures on the North South Highway is KM275 northbound, and it’s for beam launching works for a bridge across the E2. On scheduled work days, the lanes will be closed from 10pm till 5am the following morning.

All four northbound lanes will be closed, along with the rightmost southbound lane. Northbound traffic will use a contraflow, which means that southbound traffic will have two instead of four lanes during the work period – both sides are impacted. Slow down and be alert when approaching the work zone.

Highway users are advised to plan their journey and follow the signs and crew at the work site. Drive safe.