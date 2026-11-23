In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 23 November 2026 11:18 am

Feeling comfortable when you drive is important, especially in Malaysia where hot weather is a common occurrence. It’s not surprising then that window tint film is the first thing that most car owners install on their pride and joy to keep the heat out.

Window tint film does more than just reject heat, as it also doubles as a safety and security device to hold shattered glass together in the event of unwanted incidents. However, finding the right window tint film for your car can be quite daunting, especially given the numerous options out in the market.

If you’re tired of sifting through dozens of brands and just want one that has products that fulfil your needs, look no further than LLumar. Originating from the United States, the well-known and trusted global brand is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2026 and is Jacar’s trusted brand partner.

Jacar uses LLumar window tint films supplied by Tint Auto, the brand’s exclusive distributor in Malaysia with 20 years of experience in the industry. Tint Auto also serves as a key OEM supplier and passes all procurement tests for Perodua and Tesla approved partners.

Put simply, Jacar is your one-stop platform for quality and original LLumar window tint film, and you can get it installed on your car from just RM999. As part of a promotion, this direct factory price gets you the Diamond 4 series and applies to all vehicle types, no matter the size.

The JPJ-compliant Diamond 4 is a 4-mil automotive safety and security window tint film for peace of mind, while also featuring nano ceramic technology that ensures no signal interference like what users of sputtered, metallised film usually suffer from. This means no issues with your SmartTAG, navigation apps and data connectivity, the last of which is very relevant in modern cars such as electric vehicles (EVs) that have connected features.

Given their OEM status, LLumar window film tints are certified and required to undergo demanding tests to ensure their durability, which is one of the best in the market. Backing up this claim is a five-year warranty that covers colour fading, bubbling and other defects.

If you require even greater heat rejection, you can upgrade to the LLumar Prestige Lite for RM1,599 or Prestige Plus for RM1,999, although keep in mind that these aren’t JPJ compliant. The freedom of choice is yours and so is your right to absolute transparency, which is exactly what Jacar prides itself on.

Differentiating itself from other players in the market, Jacar provides clear information on all the products and packages it offers through a convenient digital platform. With the Jacar app (available for iOS and Android), you can browse through a wide variety of services with final pricing clearly display – no hidden or additional charges to catch you by surprise. It’s a no-nonsense approach to make sure there is no ambiguity, which is always a win for the customer.

Once you’ve settled on a LLumar window tint film that suits your budget and needs, schedule an appointment at any of the eight Jacar premium partners to get it installed on your car. At each location, you’ll also be able to discover more services such as vehicle coating, leather seat upholstery, car care, accessories and more, if you haven’t already found them within the all-in-one app. For new users of the Jacar app, you’ll get RM50 off with a minimum spend of RM1,000 when you use our code ‘PAUL2222’.

Make the Jacar app your first stop to improving your car’s comfort and more by exploring LLumar window tint films and other automotive car solutions. Find out more via Jacar’s Facebook and Instagram and be ready to experience the difference.

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