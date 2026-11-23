In Cars, International News, Toyota / by Gerard Lye / 23 November 2026 4:31 pm

Indonesia has joined Thailand in welcoming the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ, which was officially launched in the republic recently at this year’s Gaikindo Auto Week in Jakarta. Unlike Thailand, Indonesia gets the retro-styled compact SUV in two guises, including standard and Adventure versions.

The former is priced at 835 million rupiah (about RM189k) and looks identical to sole variant sold in Thailand, which goes for 1.289 million baht (RM156k) there. As for the Adventure, it is more expensive at 870 million rupiah (RM197k) and justifies its price tag by having a different, more rugged design for its front bumper and LED projector headlamps.

Other items unique to the Adventure are a light grey skid plate (dark-coloured on the standard variant) along with rear bumper garnish and side steps in silver. There’s also an additional MOLLE panel for mounting outdoor equipment.

Both are otherwise identical and share the same powertrain that features a 2TR-FE 2.7 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine making 166 PS (164 hp or 122 kW) and 245 Nm of torque. This engine is also standard for the Thailand version and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and part-time four-wheel drive system with a rear differential lock.

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Similarly, shared equipment include a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a seven-inch instrument cluster display, six speakers, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 ADAS, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, a panoramic view monitor and passive systems such as VSC, hill start assist, traction control, brake assist and hill descent assist.

Buyers in Indonesia can choose from Smoky Blue, Oxide Bronze, Attitude Black Mica, Platinum White Pearl Mica and Ash for exterior colours. Toyota also offers a range of customisation options for the Land Cruiser FJ in Indonesia, including a beefier skid plate, roof rack and rock rails from ARB, plus a luggage tray, side visors, mudguards, snorkel and even a “premium horn.”

GALLERY: Toyota Land Cruiser FJ at the 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show