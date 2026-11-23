In Cars, International News, Voyah / by Jonathan Lee / 23 November 2026 4:25 pm

Another Chinese carmaker has joined the burgeoning luxury MPV segment in Southeast Asia, and that’s Dongfeng. Specifically, it’s its premium Voyah brand with the Dream, which has been launched in Thailand to fight the Denza D9, Xpeng X9, Zeekr 009 and the all-conquering Toyota Alphard and Vellfire twins.

The Land of Smiles is the debut market for the right-hand-drive Dream, which went on sale in China back in 2022. Two variants of the pure electric model – no plug-in hybrid version as yet – will be offered up north, these being the Prime and Ultra Comfort priced at an estimated 2,590,XXX baht (around RM315,000) and 2,990,XXX baht (around RM363,000) respectively.

All that (considerable amount of) money buys you one of the largest cars in its segment. Measuring 5,325 mm long, 1,998 mm wide and 1,823 mm tall, the Dream is nine millimetres longer than even the lengthy X9, while its 3,200 mm wheelbase is only five millimetres shorter than that of the 009. Turns out, it’s the little-known model that dominates the class size-wise.

Both variants are dual-motor all-wheel drive and produce a whopping 646 PS (475 kW) and 770 Nm of torque, getting them from zero to 100 km/h in as little as 5.8 seconds. The difference lies in the batteries – the Prime uses a 98.1 kWh pack for a range of up to 540 km, while the Ultra Comfort squeezes out 650 km from its 119.6 kWh battery. Those figures are on the outdated NEDC cycle, expect WLTP figures closer to 460 km and 550 km respectively.

The Dream is also competitive when it comes to charging, thanks to its 800-volt electrical architecture. Voyah is cagey about the car’s DC fast charging capability, only saying that the Prime charges from 20 to 80% in ten minutes and the Ultra Comfort, 20 minutes. They both also support up to 11 kW of AC charging, topping them up from 20 to 100% in 8.5 hours for the Prime and 10.5 hours for the Ultra Comfort.

Under the skin, the Dream rides on double-wishbone front and five-link rear suspension, with the Ultra Comfort gaining triple-chamber air suspension and adaptive dampers. All models come with rear-wheel steering at up to ten degrees.

The Dream arrives in Thailand in its latest facelifted version, sold in China starting in September as the Dream 9. This brings with it an even more imposing chrome grille, split LED headlights and a full-width air intake, while the rear end gains larger full-width taillights and a sleeker bumper design. Both variants come with power-sliding doors, soft-close front doors and 20-inch alloy wheels.

It’s the same story on the inside, where the Dream is decidedly more upscale than previously, with a wraparound dash design, plenty of wood-effect trim (including on the lidded cupholders) and a new steering wheel with a flat bottom and a square airbag boss. Buyers can choose from two colour schemes – Maple Brown and black, or Jade White and Imperial Purple.

Voyah has overloaded the Dream with screens – there’s a slimline 8.88-inch instrument display, twin 15.6-inch touchscreens for infotainment and the passenger, and an augmented-reality head-up display thrown in for good measure. Second-row passengers also get a 21.4-inch ceiling monitor to watch while they recline on their captain’s chairs, controllable using removable armrest touchscreens.

Speaking of recline, both models feature plush massaging middle pews with built-in ottomans, but only the Ultra Comfort gets one-touch “zero gravity” recline, 20-point massage and a rotation feature that allows them to face the third row. Better yet, every row gets seat ventilation, and even the rearmost passengers get power recline. Other standard features include twin 50-watt Qi wireless chargers and a second-row fridge.

Safety-wise, the Dream comes as standard with nine airbags (including rear side and front centre airbags) and a full range of driver assists. The latter encompasses autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, parking AEB, rear collision warning, front departure alert and auto high beam. Park assist and a 360-degree camera setup are also fitted.

The Dream’s next stop should be Malaysia, as it’s already been confirmed for our market and is planned to arrive in the fourth quarter of the year. What do you think – will the Voyah make inroads in this tough segment against the usual suspects? Let us know in the comments.