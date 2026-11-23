In Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 November 2026 12:22 pm

MForce Bike Holdings is developing a new 185 cc kapcai with Chinese manufacturer Shenlong, with the Malaysian company investing in the project and contributing to the motorcycle’s development. The model, named the WMoto X2R, was previewed in prototype form in Chongqing, China, during a media visit.

Although still awaiting a few minor changes before production, the motorcycle already appears close to its final specification. Power comes from a single-cylinder, 185 cc engine featuring Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), paired with a six-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch, with output rated at 20 hp at 9,500 rpm and 15.8 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm.

MForce says it has provided both financial investment and development input for the X2R, rather than simply rebadging and importing an existing model from China. However, the amount invested in the project has not been disclosed.

Equipment is a key part of the X2R’s package, with the motorcycle featuring 31 mm front forks, dual-channel ABS and traction control. The X2R’s five-inch TFT instrument display offers smartphone connectivity and video recording capability through a front-mounted camera.

Other features include USB-A and USB-C charging ports, a smart key system, a 6.5-litre fuel tank, front and rear disc brakes, and full LED lighting. The X2R is expected to be sold exclusively through MForce in several markets, although Shenlong will retain the right to market the motorcycle in other countries.

There is no confirmed launch date or pricing yet, but the X2R’s combination of a 185 cc VVA engine, 20 hp output and relatively comprehensive electronic equipment could make it an interesting new contender in Malaysia’s underbone motorcycle segment.