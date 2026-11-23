In BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Yangwang / by Jonathan Lee / 23 November 2026 11:13 am

The Yangwang U9 and U8 are set to make an appearance in Malaysia at the BYD Year-End Grand Finale Sale, taking place at Matrade this weekend, November 27 to 29. Yangwang, in case you’re unfamiliar, is the Chinese EV giant’s flagship brand, and it pulled out all the stops for these two cars in terms of the tech and appointments on board.

Okay, so the “regular” U9 has been surpassed by the Xtreme version that has just become the first production car to surpass the 500 km/h mark, but the electric supercar will still be a sight to behold all the same – not least the fact that with its DiSus-X active body control suspension, it can perform tricks such as dancing, driving on three wheels and even jumping in place.

Billed as the first Chinese car to utilise a carbon fibre monocoque, the million-ringgit (its retail price is an eye-watering 1,800,000 yuan, or RM1.1 million) U9 is powered by quad motors that produce 1,306 PS (960 kW) and 1,680 Nm of torque. That’s enough to propel the car from zero to 100 km/h in just 2.36 seconds on its way to a top speed of 309 km/h. Its torque vectoring capabilities also allow it to perform a tank turn.

Juicing those motors is an 80 kWh Blade LFP battery to deliver a range of 450 km on China’s exceedingly lenient CLTC cycle; expect a WLTP figure closer to 360 km. Strangely enough, this most extroverted of BYDs doesn’t yet support the company’s latest Flash Charging technology (unlike the Xtreme), although its 800-volt electrical architecture means it can still support up to 500 kW of DC fast charging for a 10 to 80% top-up in just ten minutes.

Other features include carbon ceramic brakes sitting behind 21-inch wheels and Pirelli P Zero tyres and a massive swan neck rear wing and dorsal fin, the last two available as an option. Inside, you get 18-way power-adjustable sports seats that come with ventilation and even massage functions, plus a 12.3-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen.

Meanwhile, the U8 is a massive luxury SUV, this time with a 2.0 litre turbo four-cylinder range extender. It too uses four motors discharging 1,196 PS (880 kW) and 1,280 Nm of torque, pushing this leviathan to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds. A 56.58 kWh battery provides a CLTC pure EV range of 230 km (around 190 km WLTP) and a total range of 1,205 km.

Unlike the U9, the latest 2026 U8 does offer Flash Charging support at up to 574 kW, filling the battery from 10 to 70% charge in just five minutes and to 97% in 9 minutes and 28 seconds. It also has its own set of headline-grabbing features – aside from the now ubiquitous tank turns and crab walks, it’s even watertight and can stay afloat for up to 30 minutes in case of emergencies.

The U9 sports a distinctive boxy design that includes “tripod” headlights shaped to look like ding bronze vessels – a styling cue recently seen on the Rolls-Royce-baiting Altior sedan. Inside, you get a waterfall centre console housing a curved 12.8-inch touchscreen, five plush seats with ten-point massage and quilted Nappa leather upholstery. Suspension is handled by a DiSus-P+ hydraulic body control setup, now with dual-valve dampers.

Aside from showing off the Yangwangs, BYD is also offering savings of up to RM20,000 on its regular range of models, plus an additional RM688 cash rebate. The company is also promising same-day car booking and collection at this event.

GALLERY: Yangwang U9 at BIMS 2024

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