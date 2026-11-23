In Cars, Local News, Zeekr / by Gerard Lye / 23 November 2026 10:17 am

X Park Sunway Serene is now home to a Zeekr Lounge, which was recently launched to provide the brand’s customers with a place to take a break as they wait for their vehicle to be charged. The lounge complements the existing Zeekr Power charging facility that features nine charging bays, some of which can deliver up to 480 kW.

As reported previously, Zeekr owners can enjoy exclusive charging privileges when using Zeekr Power chargers, including a preferential rate of RM1.20 per kWh. This is thanks to a collaboration between Zeekr Malaysia and its charging partners: DC Handal and JomCharge.

The dedicated lounge has a built-up area of 1,800 square feet and offers complimentary Wi-Fi as well as purchasable refreshments. X Park Sunway Serene also has a pickleball centre, go-kart track and a food court, so there are other things to do there while waiting for your vehicle to charge.

Access to the lounge is via a QR code available through the Zeekr app, and the lounge is open to Zeekr owners 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Zeekr Lounge X Park Sunway Serene is located at Lot No. 1, Jalan SS 8/6, Sungai Way Free Trade Industrial Zone, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

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