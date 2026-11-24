Suzuki Malaysia has launched the 2027 Suzuki SV-7GX in Malaysia, at an introductory price of RM37,900. The SV-7GX is a 645 cc V-Twin crossover combining sportbike handling with an upright riding position and touring capability and is available in four colour schemes – Pearl Brilliant White with Metallic Triton Blue, Pearl Mat Greige, Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Brilliant White.
Power comes from the familiar 645 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90-degree V-Twin engine from the SV650, housed in a lightweight tubular steel trellis frame. The engine is paired with long-travel suspension, while braking is handled by dual 290 mm floating front discs with four-piston calipers and ABS.
The SV-7GX comes with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), incorporating Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), three-mode Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) with an off setting, and a bi-directional quickshifter for clutchless upshifts and downshifts. Suzuki Easy Start System and Low RPM Assist are also standard equipment.
Instrumentation comprises a 4.2-inch full-colour TFT display with Suzuki Ride Connect+ smartphone connectivity, offering turn-by-turn navigation, call and message notifications, and weather and traffic information. A USB Type-C charging port is provided for charging the rider’s electronics.
Touring equipment includes a three-step adjustable windscreen, thicker seat padding, integrated hand guards and a 17.4-litre fuel tank. A rear carrier and large passenger grab rails add luggage-carrying practicality, while lighting is all-LED, including a dual-function projector headlight.
Suzuki Genuine Accessories include a comfort high seat, touring screen, top case, soft side cases and heated grips, subject to Malaysian market availability. The SV-7GX was unveiled at the AMI Suzuki New Model Launch & Gala Dinner 2026, officiated by KPDN Enforcement Director General Datuk Azman Adam and Suzuki Motor Corporation Motorcycle Operation executive general manager Takashi Ise.
Comments
Throttle by wire, QS, but oddly Suzuki skimps on cruise control which is basically some additional switchgear and software.
Very odd choice. Even smaller 400cc class scooters have standard cruise control. My current bike has cruise control, hard to go back without one for mileage munching duties, which this bike is built for.
I passed on the 800s a few years back because of the missing cruise control and looks like this will be a pass as well. Very unfortunate. Good workhorse engine.