In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 November 2026 10:35 am

Suzuki Malaysia has launched the 2027 Suzuki SV-7GX in Malaysia, at an introductory price of RM37,900. The SV-7GX is a 645 cc V-Twin crossover combining sportbike handling with an upright riding position and touring capability and is available in four colour schemes – Pearl Brilliant White with Metallic Triton Blue, Pearl Mat Greige, Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Brilliant White.

Power comes from the familiar 645 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90-degree V-Twin engine from the SV650, housed in a lightweight tubular steel trellis frame. The engine is paired with long-travel suspension, while braking is handled by dual 290 mm floating front discs with four-piston calipers and ABS.

The SV-7GX comes with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), incorporating Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), three-mode Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) with an off setting, and a bi-directional quickshifter for clutchless upshifts and downshifts. Suzuki Easy Start System and Low RPM Assist are also standard equipment.

Instrumentation comprises a 4.2-inch full-colour TFT display with Suzuki Ride Connect+ smartphone connectivity, offering turn-by-turn navigation, call and message notifications, and weather and traffic information. A USB Type-C charging port is provided for charging the rider’s electronics.

Touring equipment includes a three-step adjustable windscreen, thicker seat padding, integrated hand guards and a 17.4-litre fuel tank. A rear carrier and large passenger grab rails add luggage-carrying practicality, while lighting is all-LED, including a dual-function projector headlight.

Suzuki Genuine Accessories include a comfort high seat, touring screen, top case, soft side cases and heated grips, subject to Malaysian market availability. The SV-7GX was unveiled at the AMI Suzuki New Model Launch & Gala Dinner 2026, officiated by KPDN Enforcement Director General Datuk Azman Adam and Suzuki Motor Corporation Motorcycle Operation executive general manager Takashi Ise.