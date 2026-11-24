In BAIC, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / 24 November 2026 11:37 am

According to a report by Kompas, BAIC Indonesia is studying the market potential of an upcoming A0-class electric SUV. Simply referred to as the A0 SUV EV, the entry-level model is said to be affordably priced between 200 million and 300 million rupiah (about RM45k and RM68k).

Depending on the progress of the product development plan, the A0 SUV EV is expected to be launched in Indonesia in the third quarter of 2028. It will feature a unibody construction with a modern exterior design that features short overhangs and a relatively long wheelbase.

Preliminary dimensions include a length of around 4,150 mm, width of 1,800 mm, height of 1,550 mm and wheelbase of 2,650 mm. The model is said to support multiple powertrain types, including battery electric (BEV), hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

The pure BEV version is claimed to deliver a range of up to 350 km following the WLTP standard, while the HEV is based around a 1.5 litre engine that is either naturally aspirated or turbocharged – the target 0-100 km/h time is around eight seconds.

BAIC is also touting Level 2 ADAS, including traffic jam assist. With the A0 SUV EV, the brand hopes to boost its sales volume considerably, with BAIC Indonesia COO Dhani Yahya indicating between 2,000 to 3,000 units monthly, which is well above the current 500 to 700 units it has set.