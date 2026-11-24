In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 24 November 2026 2:25 pm

Up to the end of September, the road transport department (JPJ) said it had seized nearly 3,800 luxury vehicles worth an estimated RM550 million under Ops Luxury, which began in June 2025 and continues to run. Despite all the enforcement, there are still plenty of luxury car owners who continue to run the gauntlet, skipping out on paying road tax and insurance because the fines are cheaper.

Case in point, the two incidents that the department reported yesterday, in which a Bentley Continental GT and a Porsche Taycan Turbo S were seized by the Selangor JPJ after the cars were found to have expired road tax during separate operations.

Selangor JPJ director Datuk Ahmad Kamarunzaman Mehat said the Bentley was stopped at KM11 of the New Klang Valley expressway (NKVE) at 10.19 am. He said checks revealed that the vehicle’s road tax had expired on February 21, while its insurance coverage had lapsed on August 21. The annual road tax for the vehicle is RM15,621.

“The vehicle was being driven by a 50-year-old Malaysian woman, who is the wife of the registered owner. She claimed she was unaware that the road tax had expired as the vehicle belonged to her husband,” he said. Despite the explanation, enforcement officers seized the vehicle for the detected offences, as the New Straits Times reports.

At another location, JPJ officers intercepted a Porsche Taycan Turbo S along the Shah Alam expressway (LKSA). Checks found that its road tax had expired on August 12. The car, which has an annual road tax of RM2,765, was driven by its registered owner. It was also seized for further action.

Ahmad Kamarunzaman said the department would not compromise with motorists who failed to comply with road transport regulations, regardless of their vehicle’s value.He warned luxury vehicle owners against assuming that their vehicles would escape scrutiny simply because they were expensive or rarely driven.

“Owning an expensive vehicle does not exempt anyone from complying with the law. Motorists must ensure their road tax and insurance coverage remain valid before taking their vehicles onto public roads. No one is above the law,” he said. Still, as long as fines don’t hurt offenders enough and the law doesn’t introduce stiffer penalties, the practice isn’t likely to end, and we’ll continue reading about them well into the future.