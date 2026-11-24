In BMW, Cars, Local News / by Danny Tan / 24 November 2026 3:18 pm

Now we’re talking. The second-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (2GC) was launched in June last year as a 218 (no more ‘i’) in Sport form, and while the F74’s sole trim level was pleasant, Malaysians love their cars sporty, and for many, M Sport is where it starts for BMWs.

Launched in July, the 218 Gran Coupe M Sport really does elevate the 2GC’s visual appeal, and this model needs the boost. Compared to the original 2GC, which was quite a hit in Malaysia, this sequel looks more conventional, especially at the rear.

In front, there’s a ‘two-tier’ arrangement for the headlamps and grille, with the slim ‘eyes’ sitting a fair bit higher than the kidney grille, creating a bit of a ‘forehead’.

It’s certainly not a typical BMW face, and the Sport’s silver grille trim highlights the unusual arrangement of the kidney bars – some are vertical, others diagonal. It’s all gloss black here in the M Sport, so you don’t notice that detail so much – couple that with a larger downturned lower bumper opening and bolder vertical slats at the edges, and you get a more traditionally sporty face.

The Iconic Glow outline for the grille – exclusive to the M Sport – is still an eye catcher, and it’s all rather flashy when you approach the car thanks to all the dancing LEDs. Speaking of lights, they’re Adaptive LEDs with two vertical DRLs on each side – no change from the Sport.

The Sport wasn’t lacking in wheel size, so the 225/45 R18 setup remains, but the M Sport’s 18-inch M Light alloys have a more elaborate Y-spoke design. They’re paired with Bridgestone Turanza tyres. Gloss black trim (or Shadowline in BMW lingo) is part of the M Sport look, and the F74’s daylight opening – with a ‘2’ embossed in the Hofmeister kink, as per the 5 Series – is suitably trimmed.

Gloss black also appears on the side skirts, flowing into the rear bumper. The latter’s has two ‘bumps’ on each side – body-coloured in the Sport, they’re black here. Within, the reflector is now vertical and there are two accompanying fins. No spoiler, but the tall boot lid is already shaped like one. By the way, the silver bit below the bumper isn’t a decorative ‘skid plate’; it’s the exhaust system. No visible pipes, by the way.

Inside, the M Sport gains a thick-rimmed M leather steering wheel and M anthracite headliner, along with M door sills. The black headlining does two things – it provides a traditionally sporty vibe to the cockpit, but the 2GC’s interior – which isn’t very roomy to begin with – feels dark and even tighter at the back. The diagonal stitching in M colours on the dash is a nice touch.

No change in the Sports front seats (with comfort access), perforated ‘Veganza’ upholstery and cool (literally, to the touch) aluminium graphite interior trim with backlit illumination.

Also illuminated are the Harman Kardon logos on the front door speakers, which are part of of a 12-speaker 205-watt audio system. This is an upgrade from the Sport’s regular six-speaker setup, and the M Sport also introduces head-up display to accompany the unchanged 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 10.7-inch infotainment screen, which are part of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional package.

Without a doubt, the 218 Gran Coupe looks much sportier in M Sport form, but it also drives sportier too, thanks to Adaptive M suspension. In what must be the most confusing suspension name ever, these aren’t adaptive dampers that follow a drive mode the driver selects, but a frequency-selective passive damper setup that also sits lower. The resulting ride is noticeably firm – too firm for me personally, but I guess that many in the market for a sporty sedan would like it.

No change under the hood, which houses a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine with 156 PS and 230 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,600 rpm. This is a transversely-mounted B38, but on a Miller cycle and designed with thermodynamic efficiency in mind. Paired to a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission sending drive to the front wheels, the 0–100 km/h sprint is done in 8.6 seconds, while top speed is 230 km/h.

By the way, the previous-generation 218i had 140 PS, 220 Nm, a 0-100 km/h time of 8.7 seconds and top speed of 213 km/h, so we’re looking at gains in all columns.

The locally assembled BMW 218 Gran Coupe M Sport is available in Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Portimao Blue and the Brooklyn Grey you see here. It’s priced at RM192,800 on-the-road without insurance, or RM204,800 with the four-year BMW Service and Repair Inclusive (BSRI) package.

Sure, you can get the Sport for less (the difference was RM19,000 in August), but the 2GC is significantly more desirable as an M Sport and would have made a more impactful first impression had it debut looking like this. By right, a well-kitted sub-RM200k BMW sedan with few natural rivals (if you don’t include EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal; the ICE Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 has an estimated price of RM275k) would garner more attention – perhaps the market has changed? What do you think of the 2GC M Sport?

GALLERY: BMW 218 Gran Coupe M Sport in Brooklyn Grey