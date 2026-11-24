In Local News, Safety / by Harvinder Sidhu / 24 November 2026 11:25 pm

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is considering using CCTV to issue summonses to pedestrians who ignore safety signs, deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Lo Su Fui told the Dewan Rakyat today. He didn’t say when it might start.

Lo was answering Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun, who asked for the number of crashes involving pedestrians in KL from 2023 to 2026, including deaths and serious injuries.

Citing figures from the Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT), Lo said there were 29 fatal crashes involving pedestrians in the city in 2022. There were 21 in 2023, 23 in 2024 and 20 last year. He didn’t give figures for this year or for serious injuries.

Men aged 40 to 70 make up the largest group of victims. The three main hotspots are the pedestrian crossing on Jalan Tun Perak near Masjid Jamek, Jalan Sultan Ismail and Sri Petaling, and Lo said these crashes happen at night.

The main causes are pedestrians not using the crossings provided and vehicles going too fast, he said.

VIDEO: Lo Su Fui’s answer

DBKL is working with the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS), the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety and the Global Designing Cities Initiative on data analysis, design and implementation.

Work under way includes narrowing lanes and adding safety features to bring vehicle speeds down to 30 km/h. DBKL is also adding pedestrian crossings and putting up barriers to stop people crossing where they shouldn’t.

It plans to build more than 22 km of covered walkways around the city, starting as early as December.

Fong then asked what DBKL is doing about vehicles parked on walkways and traders blocking them, which forces pedestrians onto the road. Lo said DBKL runs regular patrols, special operations and joint operations with the police and JPJ. It issues compounds, clamps and tows vehicles, and seizes and removes obstructions.

This year so far, DBKL has issued 295,211 compound notices for traffic offences and 2,566 for general offences. It has towed 2,655 vehicles for traffic offences and causing obstructions, and removed or towed 1,494 abandoned vehicles.

VIDEO: DBKL enforcement figures

Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim raised the crash at the Maju Junction intersection on October 19, which killed three members of a family as they waited in a safe spot. He said it showed pedestrians are still at risk when drivers lose control.

He asked what the government is doing to keep KL safe for residents and visitors, and whether it would publish a list of high-risk locations along with the action and timeline for each.

Lo pointed to KL’s AI command centre, which runs AI traffic lights to ease congestion and AI CCTV cameras that monitor pedestrian safety and flooding. He didn’t say whether a list of high-risk locations would be published.

VIDEO: Follow-up on Maju Junction crash

Last December, DBKL said roadside bollards are there for safety and asked road users not to obstruct pedestrian walkways.