In Local News / by Mick Chan / 24 November 2026 12:43 pm

Universiti Putra Malaysia road safety research centre associate professor Law Teik Hua has said that drivers involved in traffic accident cases where injury or fatality has occurred should be immediately subject to mandatory alcohol and drug tests, instead of relying on voluntary reporting, The Star has reported.

All identified drivers should undergo breathalyser testing regardless of whether they show signs of intoxication, as some individuals might not show obvious symptoms despite being under the influence of substances, Law said.

Existing provisions under Sections 45B and 45C of the Road Transport Act 1987 empowered police to conduct breathalyser tests in certain circumstances involving suspected drivers, however enforcement needs to be enhanced with clear procedures to ensure drivers who flee accident scenes could also be identified and tested, he said.

Law also suggested the adoption of post-crash reporting requirements in South Australia, where drivers involved in accidents resulting in death or injury are given 90 minutes to report the accident to authorities, and to undergo alcohol or substance testing.

Meanwhile, Road Safety Council member Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye agreed that the 24-hour reporting requirement should be reviewed, and revised to a lower limit of six hours or preferably, immediately, according to the report.

Mandatory alcohol and drug testing should apply to all surviving drivers involved in fatal or serious injury accidents, regardless of whether or not they appear intoxicated, Lee said. “Alcohol levels in the body decline over time and delayed testing could make it considerably more difficult for investigators to establish whether a driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident,” he said.

Lee also proposed that traffic police personnel be equipped with portable breathalysers, while hospitals should have clear procedures to notify investigating officers when drivers involved in serious accidents were admitted for treatment.

Medical treatment must always take precedence but evidence collection should take place as early as reasonably possible, he added.

According to Road Safety Council executive member Datuk Suret Singh, Malaysia should adopt Japan’s approach of requiring immediate reporting of accidents involving alcohol or substance abuse, and called for the permissible blood alcohol limit to be halved from the current 50 mg per 100 ml, to 25 mg per 100 ml of blood.

“Ideally, it should be zero alcohol, meaning even if a single drink is consumed, the person should not be behind the wheel,” he said. Malaysia already has some of the strictest laws and stiffest penalties against drunk driving in Asia, however enforcement remained a major weakness, Suret said.

“We are overlooking the elephant in the room, which is enforcement. If enforcement is stricter and swifter, it will be a deterrent to others who may potentially commit such offences,” he said.

Romzi Ismail of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia similarly proposed reducing the current 24-hour reporting window to 12 hours for accidents involving injuries or fatalities, the report added.

Romzi echoed Suret in saying that while the laws regarding driving under the influence in Malaysia are comprehensive, lax enforcement and loopholes continued to undermine their effectiveness.