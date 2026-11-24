In Cars, Honda, Local News, Motorsports / by Gerard Lye / 24 November 2026 3:15 pm

Honda Malaysia Racing Team (HMRT) secured an overall victory at this year’s Sepang 1000KM (S1K) endurance race to end an 11-year title drought. Driven by Putera Adam Halim and Avila Bahar, car #27 managed to complete 181 laps in eight hours, 16 minutes and 19.311 seconds to take the top prize. As the cherry on top, HMRT also set a new S1K lap record of 2:31.504 minutes during the race – final results here.

“This excellent result is a testament to HMRT’s spirit of rising to the challenge. The 1,000-kilometre race is never won alone, and the crew members supported one another through every lap and pit stop. The triumph is the direct result of lessons learned and relentless teamwork. Our associates’ dedication has paid off, and I am particularly proud of our Malaysian team,” said Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Narushi Yazaki.

“At Honda, racing is never solely about the victory. It is about the fortitude to rise above obstacles. Deeply rooted in Honda’s DNA since our debut at the Merdeka Millennium Endurance Race in 2003, HMRT has demonstrated Honda’s ‘Challenging Spirit’ to the fullest. We will carry this same Challenging Spirit and teamwork beyond the racetrack and into our daily work, continuously striving to improve and deliver the very best to our customers,” he added.

At S1K 2026, HMRT fielded two M-Production class Honda Civic FEs, with the second car being the #26 driven by Aaron Lim, Farriz Fauzy and Lai Wee Sing that finished sixth overall. Both cars were locally built at Honda Malaysia’s Melaka plant by HMRT members who dedicated their time after working hours and on weekends to make them race-ready.

The race cars used 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engines with the same specifications as those used in road cars, but with enhancements to the suspension, braking and aerodynamics to get them up to endurance-spec standards.

“When developing the car this year, our primary focus was on reliability, while at the same time setting our sights on winning the race. It was a challenging objective, but the team rose to the occasion and delivered an outstanding performance. This achievement is a testament to the relentless effort, dedication and teamwork demonstrated by every member of HMRT throughout the season,” said HMRT team manager Thayalakumaran Dorai Rethinam.

“Our drivers were exceptional on the track, executing their roles with precision and determination. Car #27 led the race by six laps and secured a remarkable victory, while both of our race cars successfully completed the race. Having both cars cross the finish line is a significant accomplishment and reflects the reliability and competitiveness of our package,” he added.

HMRT was conceptualised in 2003 to provide associates with opportunities to build both technical and soft skills. It is made up of 29 associates from Honda Malaysia’s assembly plant in Pegoh, Melaka as well as its corporate office in Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Past S1K triumphs involved cars like the City and Jazz.