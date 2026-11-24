In iCaur, Local News / by Mick Chan / 24 November 2026 3:58 pm

iCaur Malaysia has welcomed its 5,000th vehicle owner in Malaysia since the brand’s debut in Malaysia in September last year, and the company hosted the 5,000 Miles of Play event for a handover ceremony for its 5,000th iCaur vehicle owner.

The event also marked the introduction of the iCaur Malaysia Official Community, which aims to serve as a platform for the brand’s vehicle owners to better connect nationwide and to encourage greater participation in future activities, according to the company.

The official community aims to build upon activities of previous gatherings such as the JB Convoy Drive, Durian Parties Drive, and Malaysia CampFest.

Led by club president Keem Yap, the iCaur Malaysia Official Community extends an open invitation to existing owners’ groups, including dealer-led clubs to be part of a wider network while retaining their individual identities, according to iCaur Malaysia.

More drives, gatherings and lifestyles experiences are in the pipeline, according to the iCaur Malaysia Official Community, with the aim of ensuring that the Born to Play spirit continues to be an integral part of the iCaur ownership experience, it continued.

“We are grateful to our customers, dealer partners and everyone who has supported us since our debut. Their trust inspires us to go beyond delivering distinctive vehicles by creating memorable experiences and lasting relationships throughout the ownership journey,” said Chery Corporate Malaysia executive vice president Men Lin Bo.