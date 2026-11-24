In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 24 November 2026 11:15 am

On June 25, Singapore’s land transport authority (LTA) announced that the public service vehicle permit (PSVP) fee for Malaysian-registered taxis entering Singapore would increase to SGD15 (RM47.80) per trip from January 1, 2027, up from the current SGD2 (RM6.40) per month.

The taxi fee revision follows changes introduced on May 4 to make cross-border taxi services between Singapore and Malaysia more flexible and attractive to commuters. These include higher fixed fares, additional designated pick-up points and greater flexibility for taxis to drop off passengers in Singapore and Johor.

However, Malaysian cross-border taxi drivers have raised concerns about the price hike, and the Johor state government says it will look into ways to address them, The Star reports. According to Johor works, transportation, infrastructure and communications committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, the state government would work with the land public transport agency (APAD) and the Johor public transport corporation (PAJ) to look into the matter.

“The issue was not raised during our recent meeting with the Singapore authorities, but we will look into the matter through PAJ and APAD, and raise it with the relevant authorities if the complaints are true. I will also ask PAJ to meet the taxi associations involved to better understand the concerns raised by the drivers,” he said.

As for complaints of illegal cross-border taxi operators, he said the matter had yet to be brought to his attention, but PAJ would be asked to look into the issue if the allegations were found to be true. “At the state level, we are always in contact with taxi associations, including those at Larkin Sentral, JB Sentral and Senai Airport. Usually, complaints are collected through the associations before being brought to the attention of PAJ or the state government,” he said.

He added that the agreed quota for cross-border taxis was 300 for each country, with about 200 currently operating. He said the number would gradually increase as more operators fulfilled the necessary requirements, including the installation of global positioning systems (GPS) and cameras. “Both countries have their own requirements that taxi operators must fulfil. These preparations will take time, but the agreed quota is 300 taxis for each country,” he said.