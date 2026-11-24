In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 November 2026 11:00 am

JPJ has made it mandatory for members of the public to update their personal profile information, including their latest residential address, email address and telephone number, as part of efforts to strengthen its digital services. In a media statement dated November 23, 2026, JPJ urged the public to ensure their registered details are accurate and up to date to facilitate the delivery of its digital services.

The department said the move is part of preparations for the introduction and expansion of new features and functions across its digital platforms, aimed at improving convenience and the user experience. Accurate personal information is essential to ensure the smooth implementation of JPJ’s digitalisation initiatives, allowing the public to access its services more easily, quickly and securely.

Members of the public can update their details through the MyJPJ mobile application, the JPJ Public Portal or by visiting any nearby JPJ counter. Guides on updating profile information are also available through the department’s official Facebook page.