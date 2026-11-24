In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / by Mick Chan / 24 November 2026 6:16 pm

Two years on from the debut of the Lamborghini Temerario coupé, its al fresco twin the Temerario Spyder emerges to offer the open-air addition to the Italian supercar maker’s supercar line-up. In a first for a Lamborghini Spyder model, the Temerario Spyder introduces a folding hardtop.

Going open-air means that the key differences are in its structure, and despite doing away with a fixed roof portion, the Temerario Spyder achieving a 6% static increase in torsional rigidity, a 9% increase in dynamic bending stiffness, and a 6% increase in dynamic torsional rigidity compared with the Huracan Spyder.

Compared with the Huracan Evo Spyder, the Temerario Spyder manages to be constructed with 50% fewer structural components and 80% fewer heat input welds, says Lamborghini.

The Temerario Spyder introduces a folding hardtop for the first time, succeeding the soft-top arrangement of open-air iterations of the Huracan. Here, the hardtop of the Temerario Spyder stows in a vertical position, operated by 10 actuators, thus doing away with the need for traditional electro-hydraulic circuitry.

The vertically-stowed position of the Temerario Spyder’s roof behind the seats enables the cars centre of gravity to be lowered by 3 mm when open, compared to the roof-closed position, while its weight distribution remains unchanged, says Lamborghini. The rear window is electrically adjustable to permit modulation of airflow and engine sound in the cabin.

Further development of aerodynamics focuses on management of airflow over the windscreen cross-member and rear roof elements in order to minimise cabin turbulence. The cabin itself gains 46 mm more legroom, 22 mm more headroom as well as 9 mm more shoulder and elbow room, respectively, compared to the Huracan Evo Spyder, enabling the Temerario Spyder to accommodate occupants up to two metres tall.

For chassis, suspension tuning for the Temerario Spyder reduces secondary vibrations on uneven surfaces by 20%, and the new open-air model gets bespoke Bridgestone tyres in a range of specifications, including Potenza Sport, run-flat Potenza Sport RFT, and Potenza Race models, and a Blizzak 6 winter option across 20- and 21-inch diameter sizes.

The headline figures, as delivered by its electrified powertrains, carries on, with a flat-plant crankshaft-equipped twin-turbo petrol V8 producing 800 PS on its own and aided by three axial-flux motors, all together delivering combined outputs of 920 PS and 800 Nm. Similarly, the engine revs to 10,000 rpm, or up to 10,250 rpm with launch control engaged.

On paper, the Temerario Spyder is only marginally slower with 2.8 seconds elapsed from 0-100 km/h (2.7 seconds by the coupé over the same measure), and top speed is an identical 343 km/h. Like the coupé, the Temerario Spyder gets a variety of selectable modes combining Città, Strada, Sport, Corsa, and Corsa ESC Off modes with Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance powertrain strategies.

Audio in the Temerario Spyder is by a 750-watt, seven-speaker Sonus Faber system, and if the aural treats of the internal combustion engine are preferred, a titanium exhaust system by Akrapovic is optionally available, and reduces exhaust system weight by 12%.

“The most stimulating challenge was integrating a complex system such as the retractable hard top without turning it into an add-on, preserving the purity and tension of the Temerario’s proportions. At the same time, we wanted the V8 to remain a focal point: the technical heart of the Temerario is visible because, for us, mechanics are part of the aesthetic experience of a Lamborghini,” said Lamborghini design director Mitja Borkert.