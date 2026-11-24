In Cars, Li Auto, Local News, Spyshots / by Mick Chan / 24 November 2026 11:46 am

The Mega MPV from Li Auto has been sighted on Malaysian roads wearing trade plates, as seen in images posted to the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group on Facebook, and this example is said to be right-hand-drive which should indicate that the model – and therefore the brand – is set to enter the Malaysian market soon.

Measuring 5,350 mm long, 1,965 mm wide, 1,850 mm tall with a 3,300 mm wheelbase, the Mega accommodates up to seven persons in a 2-2-3 seating layout. Propulsion is by two electric motors making a combined 544 PS, and these draw from a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery that offers a claimed WLTP range of around 582 km (710 on the CLTC cycle).

In terms of charging, this is said to be able to receive up to 520 kW DC charging at its peak, or a nominal 400 kW. The 10-80% recharge is said to be attained in 10 minutes.

The Mega MPV will be the first from Li Auto to be made in right-hand-drive form, and the brand’s flagship battery electric MPV has previously been said to launch in Hong Kong, as well as Thailand by the end of this year.

According to the Straits Times, the Mega will launch at the Singapore Motorshow in January 2027. How soon might we see this in Malaysia?

GALLERY: Li Mega MPV