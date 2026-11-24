In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / by Gerard Lye / 24 November 2026 10:17 am

Mercedes-Benz has announced it is the first carmaker to receive regulatory approval for point-to-point assisted driving from the Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA) in Germany. Also known as the Federal Motor Transport Authority, the KBA is part of country’s transport ministry and regulates road vehicles, driver records and traffic safety.

In an official release, the company said that its SAE Level 2 driving assistance system, known as MB.Drive Assist Pro, supports drivers across the whole journey, including complex urban traffic. Its approval comes following extensive testing and was granted based on the requirements of UN Regulation No. 171 for Driver Control Assistance Systems. As it is still a Level 2 system, the driver must still pay attention and be ready to take over when needed – BMW is poised to offer something similar.

This defines stringent safety requirements for advanced driving assistance systems, with the harmonised regulatory framework expected to take effect in January 2027 in order to pave the way for a potential rollout of the technology in additional markets where the regulation applies.

Selected customers in Germany will be given early access to MB.Drive Assist Pro starting in December this year, but this will initially be limited to Stuttgart and Munich. In the first half of 2027, the system will be available across Germany and be gradually rolled out to vehicles of all powertrain types. Existing customers with eligible vehicles will be able to add the functions of the system via an over-the-air (OTA) update.

With MB.Drive Assist Pro, customers only need to touch a button on the steering wheel to enable point-to-point driving. This extends navigation support beyond just motorways to include assistance when leaving the motorway and navigating even dense urban traffic. Changing lanes, merging into the correct lane, turning at junction as well as braking and moving off at traffic lights will also become much easier for drivers who require the support.