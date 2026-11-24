In Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 24 November 2026 10:03 pm

A total of 720 street lights on FT29 and FT30, the two main federal roads into Putrajaya, aren’t working. Most are out because their cables have been stolen, deputy works minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

FT29 has 812 conventional street lights and 291 solar ones, and 270 of them aren’t working. On FT30, 450 of its 706 conventional lights are out. Ahmad gave three reasons: old lights at the end of their lifespan, lights knocked down by vehicles, and cable theft.

He was answering Putrajaya MP Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin. Radzi said the lights on the two roads keep coming back on and going out again, and cable theft is one of the reasons. He suggested solar street lights, which don’t need cables, and asked for funds in 2027 to solve the problem.

Enforcement against cable theft is a matter for the police and the housing and local government ministry (KPKT), not his ministry, Ahmad said. He wants action against the scrap metal dealers who buy stolen cable as well as the thieves. “If they don’t buy, nobody would steal and sell the cable,” he said.

Before Ahmad answered Radzi’s follow-up, Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul asked why cable thieves don’t get electrocuted. Ahmad said that was a hard question to answer.

VIDEO: Cable theft on FT29, FT30

Ahmad said an application for RM780,000 was made in March to repair street lights on FT29 and FT30 that were damaged by cable theft. Because of funding priorities, approval for the repairs was pushed back to a later phase.

Last year, the ministry allocated RM840,000 for seven street light maintenance jobs around KLIA and on the FT29 and FT30 ramps and interchanges, which have all been completed. FT30’s road markings were also repainted in both directions between August and October this year, under a RM1 million allocation.

VIDEO: Ahmad Maslan’s reply

Across the country, the ministry has allocated RM35.25 million this year for conventional and solar street lights at 379 locations. Ahmad said next year’s figures would be about the same: more than RM30 million for more than 300 locations. In August, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said RM34.19 million had been set aside this year for solar street lights at 362 locations.

A solar street light costs RM10,000 a pole, against RM4,000 to RM5,000 for a conventional one, Ahmad said. A conventional light costs RM8 a month in electricity, comes with a two-year warranty and can have its cable stolen. Solar lights come with a five-year warranty, but replacing one after five years costs RM3,500.

Solar lights go to areas hit by vandalism, villages and places far from TNB’s grid. MPs can apply for them by letter, and accident-prone spots get priority, he said.

VIDEO: What solar lights cost

Radzi also asked how many street lights nationwide have been affected by cable theft. Ahmad didn’t give a figure, so Radzi asked for the data in a written answer.

Last week, the ministry said street lights would be installed at 71 locations on federal roads in Negeri Sembilan for RM7.1 million.