In Local News, Safety / by Harvinder Sidhu / 24 November 2026 1:00 pm

Approval to fit strobe or beacon lights doesn’t give a vehicle the right of way, and neither does a minister’s number plate, deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah told the Dewan Rakyat’s special chamber (Kamar Khas) yesterday. He said every driver, including those in official government vehicles, still has to obey the law and keep other road users safe.

He was replying to Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Wira Mas Ermieyati Samsudin. She cited videos on social media of government and VIP cars using strobe lights to force their way through traffic without a police or enforcement escort. She asked whether cars bearing the Jata Negara crest but no agency name, or with ministers’ and deputy ministers’ plates, may use strobe lights to get the right of way without an escort. She also asked for enforcement figures and whether hearses are allowed to run red lights.

VIDEO: Mas Ermieyati’s question

Hasbi said two separate sets of rules apply. Rule 24B of the Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Rules 1959 and its Sixth Schedule decide which vehicles may be fitted with special warning lights. Priority over other traffic is covered by Rule 9 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, and approval under Rule 24B doesn’t exempt a vehicle from traffic rules.

Under Rule 9, only six types of vehicle get priority without an escort: ambulances, fire engines and customs, police, prison and JPJ vehicles. Every other vehicle needs an escort to claim the right of way, and only the police and JPJ are allowed to provide one.

A Jata Negara crest or a minister’s or deputy minister’s plate doesn’t prove that a car is approved to use warning lights, and it doesn’t give the car priority either. Vehicles that aren’t listed in the Sixth Schedule can only be fitted with the lights if the transport minister approves, on the recommendation of the JPJ director-general. Holding a particular post doesn’t qualify anyone automatically, Hasbi said.

Hearses may use amber warning lights under the Sixth Schedule, but they get no priority under Rule 9. Their drivers can’t run red lights or demand that other traffic make way.

VIDEO: Hasbi on strobe lights

JPJ’s MySIKAP system recorded 359 summonses for strobe light offences from 2023 to November 19 this year. Kedah had the most at 150, followed by Johor (43), Selangor and Sarawak (29 each) and Melaka (18). The other 90 were spread across the remaining states and the federal territories.

Hasbi said JPJ has refined its approval process for special warning lights to cut confusion and prevent misuse. It’s also writing guidelines on how the lights may be used and how approved vehicles should be driven, and these will be sent out with every approval letter. A driving course has been proposed for drivers of approved vehicles. He didn’t say when either would start.

In a follow-up, Mas Ermieyati asked what penalty road users face if they refuse to give way when told to, and how the public can report misuse. Hasbi didn’t name a penalty, but said complaints can go to JPJ’s hotline.

The chair then asked about convoys. Answering both, Hasbi repeated that anything outside the six categories needs a police or JPJ escort, including motorcycles. Many VIP cars have no blue lights at all but travel with an escort, and it’s the escort that gives them priority, he said. Some agencies’ vehicles have blue lights but no sirens. He said those were probably meant for identification in certain places, not for asking other traffic to make way.

VIDEO: Follow-up on VIP escorts

In August, Bukit Aman’s traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) said government vehicles using beacons and sirens must make sure other road users are safe before moving off at traffic lights. Road safety experts later called for a review of the rules on sirens and beacons for emergency vehicles and VIP escorts.