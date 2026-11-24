In Cars, International News, Xpeng / by Gerard Lye / 24 November 2026 12:15 pm

Xpeng is showcasing its Next Generation Pilot (NGP) driver assistance system in Europe with the launch of public test rides for visitors heading to its Paris store. This marks the first time the Chinese brand is offering NGP rides from a showroom outside of China, while also being the first to do so in Europe.

The demonstration car used is a L03 Performance Ultra, with each test ride session lasting 30 minutes for up to three passengers – a safety driver is also present just in case. Bookings are available from now until November 28 and must be made via phone.

Xpeng plans to offer NGP to European customers in 2027 and is currently testing the system on local roads while it aims to secure regulatory approval. “Our mission is to bring ‘Physical AI’ into everyday life and make advanced intelligent driving accessible to users worldwide. At the Paris Motor Show, many people asked when they could experience our technology themselves. Today, we are taking that next step,” said He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO of Xpeng.

“For us, this is not just about showcasing technology, but about understanding how people experience it in the real world. Backed by our full-stack R&D and continuous localisation efforts, we are committed to listening to European customers, adapting our technology to their needs, and working towards safer, smarter and more seamless mobility experiences. This is what ‘In Europe, For Europe, With Europe’ means to us,” he added.