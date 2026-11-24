In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 November 2026 1:12 pm

Yamaha will build its NMax E and NEnter E electric scooters in Vietnam from 2027, with initial production earmarked for export to Europe. Both models debuted at EICMA 2026 in Milan, featuring a 3.5 kWh battery and claimed riding ranges of up to 108 km.

Production will be handled by Yamaha Motor Vietnam, expanding the company’s electric two-wheeler manufacturing operations in Southeast Asia. Neither model is currently planned for sale in Vietnam.

The NMax E is an electric urban scooter drawing on the styling and practicality of the petrol-powered NMax range. It uses Yamaha’s eAxle electric powertrain and a fixed 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering a claimed World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) range of 104 km.

The NEnter E shares the same powertrain and battery but adopts a large-wheel configuration, with 16-inch wheels at both ends with a claimed WMTC range of 108 km. Both scooters support charging from domestic power outlets and public charging stations through an onboard charger.

Equipment includes three riding modes – S, T and E – a 5-inch TFT instrument display with Yamaha Motor On connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and a reverse function for easier manoeuvring. The NMax E uses a newly developed backbone frame, while the NEnter E gets an underbone chassis designed around its large-wheel configuration.

Yamaha has yet to announce pricing for either model. The move builds on Yamaha’s existing electric scooter manufacturing operations in Vietnam, which previously produced the NEO’s for domestic and export markets.