In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 25 November 2026 12:01 pm

The BYD Sime Motors Year-End Grand Finale Sale is more than just a regular weekend roadshow. Aside from unbeatable deals on the EV specialist’s range of vehicles, there will be a special showcase of two groundbreaking vehicles that show the breadth of the carmaker’s technology.

Yangwang is the EV giant’s flagship brand and the Yangwang U9 and U8 will be shown in Malaysia for the first time at the BYD Sime Motors Year-End Grand Finale Sale this weekend. The U9 is a quad-motor electric supercar with 1,306 PS and 1,680 Nm of torque, enough to rocket it from 0-100 km/h in just 2.36 seconds. Top speed is 309 km/h.

If that sounds amazing, wait till you see the U9’s party tricks. Thanks to its DiSus-X active body control suspension, the U9 can perform tricks such as dancing, driving on three wheels and even jumping in place. A dancing supercar? You have to see it to believe it!

Meanwhile, the U8 is the flagship luxury SUV of the group. Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder range extender, it too uses four motors producing a total of 1,196 PS and 1,280 Nm of torque. Despite its size, 0-100 km/h takes just 3.5 seconds. The U8’s claim to fame is that it’s watertight and can stay afloat for up to 30 minutes in water.

Aside from the amazing Yangwang duo, the BYD Sime Motors Year-End Grand Finale Sale is offering savings of up to RM20,000 for the BYD Atto 3, and up to RM16,000 for the BYD Sealion 7. On top of these year-end deals is a special event-exclusive cash rebate of RM688. Like what you see? BYD Flash Delivery means you can book and drive away your new car on the same day!

So, if you’ve been thinking of an EV, come check out the deals on offer at the BYD Sime Motors Year-End Grand Finale Sale, happening at the outdoor exhibition area of the Matrade Exhibition and Convention Centre (MECC) in KL, November 27-29. It’s also a rare opportunity to see for yourself the impressive technology behind the Yangwang U9 and U8. More info at BYD’s Sime Motors’ Facebook and Instagram pages.

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