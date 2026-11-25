In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Gerard Lye / 25 November 2026 12:35 pm

After a 19-year production run across two generations, the final Proton Persona has been delivered to a customer during a special event held recently at the Atiara Johan 4S centre in Puchong, Selangor. Across domestic and export markets, a total of 473,346 units of the Persona have been sold during the B-segment sedan’s lifetime.

“The Proton Persona earned its place in Malaysian households by delivering what customers needed from an affordable sedan. It offered space for the family, comfort for longer journeys and the driving confidence that people associate with a Proton,” said Ong Chee Wooi, director of sales at Proton Edar.

“Today, we recognise the customers who placed their trust in the Persona and everyone who contributed to its success. Its significance lies in the opportunities it created for Malaysians to own a car that met their needs, supported their livelihoods and became part of their family stories,” he added.

The Persona story began on August 15, 2007 when it was introduced as the successor to the Wira. Built on the Gen 2 platform that was developed in-house, it complemented the Gen2 that arrived earlier and became an important volume contributor for the company. Proton fans will know that prior to this launch, the Persona name was used for the export version of the Wira sold in the United Kingdom.

A new generation of the Persona arrived years later on August 23, 2016, this time based on the Iriz’s platform that was also the company’s own in-house design. Over the years, the Persona was kept fresh with updates in 2019 and 2021. With the Persona now gone, its spot is filled by the S70 MC2 NA that launched in September this year.