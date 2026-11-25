In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 25 November 2026 10:46 am

The works ministry says it is reviewing proposals for new tolled highways to help ease congestion along the FT2 Federal Highway. According to works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, the government has received several proposals from private-sector parties for new highways involving sections of – or extensions to – the existing route alignment.

“These proposals will be further refined before being submitted to the cabinet for consideration in the near future,” he said in a written parliamentary reply. He was responding to a question from Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam), who asked about the ministry’s plans to address congestion along the Federal Highway amid growing residential and commercial developments, as well as the possibility of building elevated routes and suitable financing models.

Alexander said there were no plans to widen the Federal Highway or build elevated routes along the corridor, citing the high costs involved, The Edge reports. He said such projects would entail substantial land acquisition costs, particularly in highly developed areas, as well as the acquisition of existing assets and potential social impacts on residents and business premises.

This essentially reiterates his statement from last December, when he said that plans to upgrade the 34.59 km-long route between Kuala Lumpur and Port Klang was no longer economically viable due to those reasons.

Instead, the ministry will focuse on optimising the existing road network and encouraging motorists to use alternative modes of transport to ease traffic pressure. This includes leveraging the LRT Shah Alam Line (LRT3), which began operations on June 29 this year. He said the rail project is expected to reduce reliance on private vehicles, thereby easing traffic along the Federal Highway.

He also said a RM332 million project to upgrade three intersections along Jalan Subang to Persiaran Jubli Perak (FT3214) as well as the construction of an elevated road would provide alternative routes and divert some traffic from existing roads, including the Federal Highway, thereby reducing pressure on the wider Shah Alam road network.