In Cars, Jetour, Local News / by Danny Tan / 25 November 2026 3:31 pm

Jetour Malaysia has reached a big milestone in a relatively short period of time – 10,000 units of locally assembled vehicles at its base in Johor. This also coincides with the start of exports from Malaysia, with the first shipment of the Dashing SUV to Brunei and Bhutan.

Jetour says that it is targeting export markets across Asia, South America and Africa in 2027, with estimated export volume of 7,000 vehicles next year.

“These developments mark a step forward in establishing Malaysia as a key manufacturing base for the brand’s right-hand-drive markets, with its local operations supporting both domestic sales and regional distribution,” the company added.

The carmaker started CKD operations in 2025 and now assembles the Dashing, VT9, T1, T2 and T2 i-DM models locally. The company’s presence in Malaysia also extends to R&D work, with a local team in place as part of Jetour’s broader APAC operations, it says.

“Malaysia is an important part of Jetour’s long-term development in the Asia-Pacific region. We see strong value in building local expertise and capabilities here, particularly as the automotive industry continues to evolve. Having a presence across manufacturing and R&D allows us to develop a deeper understanding of regional market needs and strengthen the foundation for our continued growth,” said Fu Yong, CEO of Jetour Malaysia.