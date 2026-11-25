In Cars, International News, JMEV / by Jonathan James Tan / 25 November 2026 10:56 am

Following a recent Singapore Straits Times report on JMEV shuttering its Singapore showroom, JMEV has released a statement to say that it is not exiting the Singapore market and that it’s in discussions with a new distributor.

“JMEV confirms that its distributorship agreement with Valor Auto was not renewed upon its expiry in November 2026. JMEV is presently in discussions with Unicorn Mobility with a view to the appointment of Unicorn Mobility as JMEV’s distributor for the Singapore market,” the statement said, adding that no agreement has yet been signed.

JMEV added that warranty obligations are unaffected, and that Singaporean owners who face difficulties in obtaining service may contact the carmaker directly through official channels.

Clockwise from left: JMEV at Singapore’s Car Expo 2025, Elight sedan spotted in Malaysia, right-hand drive Elight interior

“JMEV is advised that preparatory works, including renovation, are being carried out at the premises intended to serve as JMEV’s new showroom in Singapore. Subject to the completion of those works and of the necessary operational preparations, the showroom is expected to commence operations in the near term,” said the statement.

The statement also said that JMEV plans to introduce the Elight sedan, Ewind SUV and Eangel 03 hatchback in Singapore next year. You already know a bit about the Elight (also known as the Yi), which was born in China in 2021 as the Yichi 05 and which was spotted in Malaysia last December. Given that ex-distributor Valor Auto already launched the Elight in Singapore in August 2025, next year’s introduction should be a re-launch.

You can dive deep into the Elight here – let’s look at the other two, which we’ve not covered before. The Ewind began life in China as the Yichi 05S in late-2025. The SUV launched in Brunei last week with a B$43,900 (RM140k) price tag, a 70.38 kWh LFP battery (610 km CLTC; about 500 km WLTP) and a 224 PS/210 Nm front-mounted motor.

JMEV Ewind (left) and Eangel 03

Length, width, height and wheelbase are respectively 4,640, 1,870, 1,685 and 2,770 mm, so it rubs shoulders with the Proton eMas 7 and MG S5. The boot swallows 450 litres; fold the back seats down for 1,600 litres. Features include six airbags and ADAS, 19-inch alloys, a 9.2-inch instrument panel and a 14.6-inch touch-screen.

Meanwhile, the Axia-sized Eangel 03 (also known as the EV3 or Yizhi EV3) measures 3,750 mm long, 1,640 mm wide and 1,535 mm tall, with a 2,390 mm wheelbase and a 230-litre boot. It’s got a 68 PS/125 Nm front-mounted motor and a 30.24 kWh LFP battery (330 km CLTC; about 270 km WLTP).

It first launched in China as the EV3 in 2019; the Eangel 03 is the latest evolution, launched in May this year. It’s so far not on sale in any right-hand drive market yet, although reports suggest that left- and right-hand drive development occurred simultaneously. JMEV could be coming to Malaysia (under GoAuto, perhaps?) – what models would you like to see here?

JMEV Elight sedan

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JMEV Ewind SUV

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JMEV Eangel 03 hatchback