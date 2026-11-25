In Local News / by Danny Tan / 25 November 2026 12:14 pm

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Those planning to head to KL this weekend, take note. There will be road closures in the city to make way for the Pos Malaysia Run 2026 running event.

The start/finish line is at Dataran Merdeka. Race day is this Sunday morning, November 29, but there will be a ‘Festival Day’ on Saturday (November 28) at the race village, which will have ‘over 26 partner booths packed with freebies, giveaways and fun brand activations’.

There will be three categories – 21KM, 10KM and 5KM – and the half marathon will take runners pass Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Perak, Jalan P.Ramlee, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Putra, Jalan Tun Ismail, Jalan Sultan Salahuddin, Jalan Dato’ Onn, Bulatan Dato’ Onn and back to Jalan Raja Laut.

Aside from the route road closures, Jalan Raja will be fully closed to traffic for the event’s bump in/out from 5pm on Saturday till 8pm on Sunday. Runners, flag-off time is 3am on Sunday for the HM and 5am for the 10K. The 5KM fun run will start at 6.30 am. Good luck!