In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 25 November 2026 10:09 am

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There’s a fake KTM account on TikTok offering jobs – it’s a scam. In a statement yesterday, the rail operator reminded the public to check the validity of job offers that use KTM’s name and logo with official company channels before applying or sharing personal information.

This follows the misuse of the company’s name and logo by the TikTok account ‘jawatan.kosong.ktm1’ offering jobs. KTM says that it does not own the account and it was not given the authority to manage job applications for the comnpany. KTM asked the public to report the account so that TikTok can take action to block it.

The rail operator clarifies that it does not appoint any third party or set up special social media accounts to manage job applications. The public can look for job vacancies at KTM’s official website www.ktmb.com.my and its official social media channels.

If you receive a suspicious offer, do not share any private information to the said TikTok account and report it to the platform, KTM adds. There are plenty of scams floating around these days – let’s all think thrice before clicking on or responding to any offer, and if something is too good to be true…